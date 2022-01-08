ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Light freezing rain making for slick travel

By Dan Reynolds, Meteorologist NWA
MyWabashValley.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRain likely Saturday night with light freezing rain. Winds gusting to 30 mph from the south. A low of 20. Early shower Sunday, then...

www.mywabashvalley.com

Comments / 0

CBS Boston

Arctic Blast To Bring Potentially Record-Setting Cold Temps On Tuesday

BOSTON (CBS) — We kicked off 2022 in Boston with our first snowstorm last Friday. The city picked up just under 12 inches which puts us close to our seasonal average. Many cities and towns got a solid 6-12 inches, without the destructive qualities some winter storms can bring. No coastal flooding. No power outages. No damaging wind. Just snow. (WBZ-TV Graphic) It seems like old man winter has shown up lately after a drop in temperatures to start the weekend and a messy mix of rain and freezing rain on Sunday. Showers Sunday evening come to an end as a cold front...
BOSTON, MA
NEWS10 ABC

1/9/2022: Freezing rain makes for a messy Sunday

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Matt Mackie:. Even though temperatures are in the 20’s this morning, precipitation is falling as rain. That’s because a layer of above-freezing air is firmly in place higher up off the ground. Everything melts as it falls, and doesn’t refreeze until hitting the cold, cold ground.
ALBANY, NY
Syracuse.com

Forecast worsens for Central NY: Up to 2 feet of snow for some, snow and ice for rest

Syracuse, N.Y. — The winter weather forecast for Central New York has worsened with up to 2 feet of lake effect snow in some areas and snow and ice in other areas. The National Weather Service Sunday morning issued updated winter weather advisories and a lake effect snow warning. They call for more snow and ice and instead of ending today are extended through 1 a.m. Tuesday.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
nbcboston.com

The Freeze Is On: Temperatures Dropping Sunday Night

Not the ideal roads you’d like for traveling this afternoon. We continue to follow the slippery roads across the north and west. If you’re able to avoid driving this afternoon, it’s best you stay in. Our road temperatures continue near freezing, and as more freezing rain will...
WORCESTER, MA
virginiaviews.com

Mostly rain, freezing rain

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) – Light cold has caused the National Weather Service to issue a winter weather warning for the Shenandoah Valley by 11 a.m. this morning. Only a few freezing rain cases have been reported so far. Most of the time this event will be rain. The cold front is to our west. Before that, a southerly wind should warm the temperatures into the 1940s. Tonight the showers will decrease. Sunshine and colder conditions will hit the region early next week. There will be a gradual warming trend by the middle of the week. Have a nice and safe day!
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WTOP

Wet roads in D.C. region likely to refreeze overnight

Temps below freezing early Monday morning with wet roads overnight. There will be a refreeze on untreated roads and surfaces. Scattered power outages are possible. A bitter cold blast Monday and Tuesday. The risk of dangerous driving conditions will continue Monday morning — after freezing rain coated parts of the...
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Wet And Windy Sunday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Winter Weather Advisories are expected to expire between 7-10 a.m. where some areas already saw a light glaze this morning. Temperatures start off in the upper 30s and 40s then drop through the day. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Most areas will see just rain for the rest of the day with a few moderate downpours. Rain tapers off around dinner time and the ridges could see a quick switch over to snow. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) It’ll be a windy day and night with gusts around 25-30 mph, so it’s going to feel much colder than the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Baltimore

Bundle Up Baltimore: Coldest Air Of The Season Arrives

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Bundle up Baltimore, the coldest air of the season arrives! After starting out Sunday with freezing rain across portions of central Maryland, it turned into a cold and rainy end to the weekend. Rain has exited the region, however, some roads remain wet with areas of ponding. Temperatures will fall below freezing by Monday morning and any wet surfaces that do not have the opportunity to dry out will likely freeze, resulting in areas of patchy ice.An Arctic blast of air is filtering in behind Sunday’s rain. This will be the coldest air of the winter season, so be sure to brace for high temperatures in the 20s and 30s as we start the work-week, and dress accordingly. Full winter gear is highly recommended!Our body naturally generates a layer of heat, but blustery northwest winds will work to push that layer of heat away from our skin, making the wind chill or apparent temperature feel much colder than the actual air temperature. Wind chill values are projected to be in the 10s and 20s on Monday.Stay with WJZ for the latest forecast updates on-air and online.
BALTIMORE, MD
theridgewoodblog.net

Sunday Morning Light Freezing Rain, Icy Road Conditions

Ridgewood NJ, according to the National Weather Service an approaching warm front will bring light freezing rain to the interior portions of the Tri-State Sunday morning into early Sunday afternoon. Patchy freezing rain is possible for the NYC/NJ metro and portions of the coast Sunday morning. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS...
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
MyWabashValley.com

Wind chill and winter. How the wind chill develops

We lose heat through convection. However, with little to no wind, a layer of that heat remains to help us stay warmer. No wind, 20-degrees, it feels like 20. When it’s windy, the moving air breaks up the insulating warm layer. This helps to speed up heat loss, making it feel much colder.
ENVIRONMENT

