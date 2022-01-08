ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Texas Suffers First Big 12 Defeat To Oklahoma State

By Matt Galatzan
LonghornCountry
LonghornCountry
 1 day ago

The Texas Longhorns got off to a hot start in Big 12 play this season, entering their matchup with Oklahoma State with a 12-2 record and a 2-0 conference mark.

However, that undefeated Big 12 run quickly came to an end on Saturday afternoon, when Chris Beard and the Longhorns fell 64-51 to the Cowboys at Gallagher-Iba Arena.

It was a wire-to-wire victory for the Cowboys, who earned their first victory over a ranked opponent this season.

Timmy Allen and Andrew Jones led the way for the Horns, each finishing the game with 10 points, and as the only Longhorns in double figures.

As a team, the Horns struggled for the most part on the offensive end of the floor, hitting just 40 percent of their shots, while making just 6 of 21 from beyond the arc.

The Longhorns also committed 14 turnovers, to just nine for the Cowboys.

However, one of the big issues for Texas throughout the game was their inability to get to the free-throw line, where they did not have a single attempt until 12:31 left in the game.

Texas Women Make it Look Easy vs. UTRGV

The No. 9 Longhorns women's hastily-scheduled game with the Vaqueros turned into an easy win for Texas

1 hour ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VT64U_0dgXQMEr00
By Zach Dimmitt

Lack of Aggression Plagues Longhorns in Another Road Loss

The inability to match Oklahoma State's tempo doomed Texas in its third loss of the season on Saturday

23 hours ago

Oklahoma State, on the other hand, finished 16 of 23 from the stripe.

The Texas defense was able to hold the Cowboys to 38.5 percent from the floor on the other end, but it would not be enough, as the turnovers and lack of aggression to get to the lines doomed them in the end.

Following their matchup with the Cowboys, the Longhorns will return home to take on the Oklahoma Sooners on Tuesday night at the Frank Erwin Center, in what will be the first matchup of the season between the two teams.

Texas split its season series with the Sooners last season, falling in the first matchup in Austin, but winning in Norman last March.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CowboyMaven

Tragic Turn: Cowboys Ex Aldon Smith in Court on Serious Charges

FRISCO - Former All-Pro pass rusher Aldon Smith is in trouble again as his life continues to teeter toward tragedy. Smith, who last played at a high level for a short time with the Dallas Cowboys - an attempt to rejuvenate his NFL career following a five-year layoff due to legal and behavioral issues - is heading to court because of his involvement in a serious accident.
FRISCO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Austin, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Austin, TX
College Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
City
Austin, TX
Houston Chronicle

Chiefs cornerback’s brother fatally stabbed in Louisiana

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed remained with his family in northern Louisiana on Sunday, two days after his oldest brother was stabbed and killed by a woman in an altercation involving a large kitchen knife. T’Qarontarion “TQ” Harrison, who largely raised Sneed as...
LOUISIANA STATE
On3.com

Former Mizzou quarterback announces commitment to Big Ten team

The Big Ten is getting an influx of SEC talent, as Missouri quarterback Connor Bazelak is coming to the conference. On Thursday, Bazelak announced he was committing to join the Indiana Hoosiers. Indiana had a hole at the quarterback position when former quarterback Michael Penix announced he was transferring to...
OKLAHOMA STATE
On3.com

Transfer destination emerging for former Alabama linebacker

Former Alabama linebacker Jackson Bratton is closer to finding a new potential landing spot, sources tell On3. On3’s Matt Zenitz tweeted on Friday evening to keep an eye on UAB as a potential landing spot for the ex-Crimson Tide linebacker. He’s currently in the transfer portal looking for a new home.
COLLEGE SPORTS
fox26houston.com

Former Texas quarterback Casey Thompson commits to Nebraska

AUSTIN, Texas - Former record-setting quarterback for the Texas Longhorns, Casey Thompson, has committed to Nebraska. After Thompson's first season as a starter he decided to enter the NCAA transfer portal in December 2021. During his final season with the Longhorns, Thompson threw for five touchdowns in a game three times, setting a school record. He also led the Big 12 with 24 touchdown passes against nine interceptions.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oklahoma State#Big 12#The Texas Longhorns#Cowboys#Vaqueros#The Oklahoma Sooners
heartlandcollegesports.com

COVID Becoming Problem for Oklahoma State, Texas Tech

Oklahoma State and Texas Tech became the latest Big 12 women’s programs to lose non-conference games due to COVID-19, and it’s unclear if it could impact league games. The two programs canceled their remaining non-conference schedule. Oklahoma State was set to play Tulsa on Dec. 28, while Texas Tech was set to play Incarnate Word on Dec. 29.
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Spun

All-American DB Announces Transfer Destination

In late December, former Northwestern safety Brandon Joseph entered the transfer portal. On Saturday morning, he announced where he’ll resume his college career. Joseph, a former Big Ten Freshman of the Year and All-American, has officially transferred to Notre Dame. The reason Joseph is transferring to Notre Dame is...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Gene Chizik Reportedly Lands New College Coaching Job

Former Auburn head coach Gene Chizik – who helped the Tigers win the BCS National Championship in 2010 – has reportedly landed a major job in the college football world. Chizik has been out of coaching for some time now. There were rumors he was going to coach in the USFL – a new American football league scheduled to begin in April. But Chizik shot down those rumors via Twitter earlier this week. We now know why.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Hoops World Shocked By Major Saturday Night Upset

The NFL is dominating the sports world on Saturday night, but that doesn’t mean there wasn’t anything else that happened. A major upset in college hoops took place at Cameron Indoor as Duke went down against Miami. Duke lost by 2, 76-74 as Miami has now won nine in a row and is 5-0 in ACC play.
NFL
Columbia Missourian

Defensive woes harm MU in Arkansas defeat

Against Auburn, Missouri women's basketball played from behind and had a much-needed momentum shift to give it the edge in overtime. In Bud Walton Arena on Sunday in Fayetteville, Arkansas, against the Razorbacks, the Tigers couldn't conjure a miracle to overcome as much as a 20-point deficit. The key difference...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
LonghornCountry

Elite Safety Larry Turner-Gooden Commits To Texas Longhorns

AUSTIN -- After some significant attrition in recent weeks, the Texas Longhorns were in desperate need of adding talent at all positions in the defensive secondary. On Saturday at the US Army All-American Bowl in San Antonio, they got exactly that, landing a commitment from Bishop Alemany (Mission Hills, CA) safety, Larry Turner-Gooden.
AUSTIN, TX
LonghornCountry

LonghornCountry

Austin, TX
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
236K+
Views
ABOUT

LonghornCountry is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of University of Texas athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy