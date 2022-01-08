Texas Suffers First Big 12 Defeat To Oklahoma State

The Texas Longhorns got off to a hot start in Big 12 play this season, entering their matchup with Oklahoma State with a 12-2 record and a 2-0 conference mark.

However, that undefeated Big 12 run quickly came to an end on Saturday afternoon, when Chris Beard and the Longhorns fell 64-51 to the Cowboys at Gallagher-Iba Arena.

It was a wire-to-wire victory for the Cowboys, who earned their first victory over a ranked opponent this season.

Timmy Allen and Andrew Jones led the way for the Horns, each finishing the game with 10 points, and as the only Longhorns in double figures.

As a team, the Horns struggled for the most part on the offensive end of the floor, hitting just 40 percent of their shots, while making just 6 of 21 from beyond the arc.

The Longhorns also committed 14 turnovers, to just nine for the Cowboys.

However, one of the big issues for Texas throughout the game was their inability to get to the free-throw line, where they did not have a single attempt until 12:31 left in the game.

Oklahoma State, on the other hand, finished 16 of 23 from the stripe.

The Texas defense was able to hold the Cowboys to 38.5 percent from the floor on the other end, but it would not be enough, as the turnovers and lack of aggression to get to the lines doomed them in the end.

Following their matchup with the Cowboys, the Longhorns will return home to take on the Oklahoma Sooners on Tuesday night at the Frank Erwin Center, in what will be the first matchup of the season between the two teams.

Texas split its season series with the Sooners last season, falling in the first matchup in Austin, but winning in Norman last March.

