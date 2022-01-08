ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Geary County, KS

KCPD asks for help to locate suspect who killed mother of 2 in crash

JC Post
JC Post
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

KANSAS CITY—Law enforcement Investigators are asking for the public’s helps to locate 25-year-old Arnold L. King, who is wanted for killing a mother of two...

jcpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
JC Post

Sheriff IDs Kansas man who died after ejected in 2-vehicle crash

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Authorities investigating a fatal Friday crash have identified the victim and 36-year-old Peder Simmons of Cheney. According to Sedgwick County Sheriff's Lt. Benjamin Blick, a Toyota Camry driven by Simmons was northbound on 295th Street West and entered the intersection without yielding to the crossing traffic on 21st Street North.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
JC Post

14-year-old jailed after chase in stolen car with 3 juvenile passengers

SHAWNEE COUNTY–Law enforcement authorities are investigating a 14-year-old boy is on multiple charges after a chase in Friday traffic in Topeka. Just before 5:30p.m., a deputy sheriff attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a maroon 2007 Ford Focus near NW Polk Street and NW Grant Street, according to Deputy Abigail Christian.
TOPEKA, KS
JC Post

KC man enters plea for crash in stolen SUV into U.S Marshals

KANSAS CITY– A Kansas City man who injured two United States deputy marshals by crashing into them while attempting to flee in a stolen truck pleaded guilty in federal court today to forcibly resisting federal law enforcement officers, according to the United State's Attorney. Ray E. Clevenger, 46, pleaded...
KANSAS CITY, MO
JC Post

Kan. woman struck by gunfire, vehicle in parking lot of party

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting that critically injured a woman. Shortly after 2:00 a.m. Sunday, police were dispatched to a shooting call in the 2200 block of E. 12th street N. in Wichita, according to officer Trevor Macy. At the scene, police located a 39-year-old woman...
WICHITA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Geary County, KS
Geary County, KS
Crime & Safety
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
City
Kansas City, KS
JC Post

Two adults, child dead after violent incident at Kan. home

PAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an incident that left three dead in Pawnee County. Just after 9p.m. Saturday, the Larned Police Department received a 911 call from a man who discovered the three subjects dead inside a residence at 524 Park Street Larned, according to Pawnee County Attorney Doug McNett.
PAWNEE COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Kansas burglary suspect fired handgun at homeowner

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a burglary and shooting at a Kansas home. Just before 4:00 a.m. on Friday, Wichita Police Department (WPD) officers were dispatched to a shots fired call in the 8200 block of E 33rd Court South in Wichita, according to Police Captain Jason Stevens.
WICHITA, KS
JC Post

Kan. jail deputy allegedly brought contraband into the jail

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Throughout this week, law enforcement authorities received information concerning a Sedgwick County detention deputy bringing contraband into the jail, according to Lt. Benjamin Blick. The detectives assigned to the case discovered the 21-year-old detention deputy Andrew Gilbert was involved in trafficking contraband. Due to the allegations and...
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Police: One dead in Kansas house fire

BUTLER COUNTY—Authorities are investigating the case of a fatal house fire in Butler County. Late Friday, the El Dorado Police and Fire Departments responded to the fire at a home in the 300 block of N Taylor in El Dorado, according to a media release. First responders learned there...
BUTLER COUNTY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
JC Post

Kan. man found after SUV crash was victim of drive-by shooting

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal drive-by shooting have identified the victim as 22-year-old Clemente Camarillo of Wichita. Just before 2a.m. Friday, police responded to a shooting call at 13th and Oliver in Wichita, according Police Captain Jason Stevens. At the scene, they located an SUV that...
WICHITA, KS
JC Post

Driver turns himself in after Kan. deputy injured in traffic stop

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a traffic stop where a Kansas deputy was injured have the driver who fled the scene in custody. Just before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, a deputy conducted a traffic stop in the 5300 block of SW Topeka Boulevard on a blue Mercedes C300 passenger car, according to Deputy Abigail Christian.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Couple near KC charged in toddler's death on Christmas Eve

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A man and a woman have been charged in the Christmas Eve death of a toddler. Christopher Robert Wilson, 46, and Avery Nicole Young, 22, of Chillicothe were arrested Tuesday on warrants charging them with second-degree murder and endangering the welfare of a child, according to online court documents.
KANSAS CITY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
JC Post

Kan. man dead, 2 injured after 2-vehicle crash

SEDGWICK COUNTY —One person died in an accident just after 9a.m. Friday in Sedgwick County. According to Sedgwick County Sheriff's Lt. Benjamin Blick, a Toyota Camry driven by a 36-year-old man was northbound on 295th Street West and entered the intersection without yielding to the crossing traffic on 21st Street North.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Kan. tow truck driver jailed for alleged DUI after parking lot crash

SALINE COUNTY —A Wichita man was arrested after the wrecker he was in was found against a box truck in a Salina church parking lot. Just after 6 a.m. Wednesday, a Salina police officer noticed a a 2019 Freightliner wrecker owned by Kidd's Towing Service resting against a box truck in the parking lot of Trinity Lutheran Church at S. Ninth Street and W. Crawford Street, according to Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester.
SALINA, KS
JC Post

Man guilty in death of Kan. woman found in gas-filled home

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A man has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and other charges in the 2019 killing of a woman whose body was found in a natural gas-filled Topeka home. Jeremy Lardner pleaded guilty Wednesday to the murder charge, as well as aggravated robbery and kidnapping in...
TOPEKA, KS
JC Post

Kan. man hospitalized after he shot himself while cleaning a gun

RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating an accidental shooting in Manhattan. Just after 11:45p.m. Wednesday, police responded to the report of a medical call in the 300 block of N. 5th Street in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. First responders found a 29-year-old man...
RILEY COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Kansas man with life-threatening injuries from mobile home fire

SHAWNEE COUNTY —A Kansas man was critically injured in Kansas mobile home fire. Just after 4a.m. Friday, crews responded to a house fire at 1328 NE Quincy Street in Topeka, according to public education officer Alan Stahl. Upon arrival, fire crews found a mobile home fully involved in fire....
TOPEKA, KS
JC Post

Police: Woman critically injured in accidental shooting

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting that critically injured a woman in Wamego. Just before 8:30. a.m. Wednesday, the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Department received a 911 from the residence at 105 East Valley lot 8 in Wamego reference to a woman being shot, according to Police Chief Michael D. Baker, Sr.
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, KS
JC Post

JC Post

Junction City, KS
24K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://jcpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy