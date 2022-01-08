ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

At least 29 people are injured following a riot at a penitentiary in Mexico

By CNN Newsource
news4sanantonio.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAPOCADA , Mexico - At least 56 people are injured following a riot...

news4sanantonio.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Mexico reports 42 new COVID-19 deaths, bringing toll to 298,819

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s health ministry on Monday reported 42 more confirmed fatalities from COVID-19, bringing the official death toll in the country since the pandemic began to 298,819. There were also 943 new confirmed cases, bringing total cases to 3,951,946. The ministry has previously said the real...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KEYT

56 inmates injured in Mexico prison riot over extortion

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A total of 56 inmates at a northern Mexico prison have been injured in a riot that authorities say was sparked by prisoners extorting money from others. Officials said the riot occurred at the Apodaca prison, just outside the city of Monterrey. The public safety secretary for Nuevo Leon state said Saturday that the injuries were all caused by beatings and that no firearms were involved. The official says many inmates at the prison work in industrial plants and are usually paid on Friday. He says at least five criminal groups are extorting money from other inmates inside prison walls. Authorities acknowledge that inmates have been in partial control of the facility.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheWrap

Tania Mendoza, Mexican Actress and Singer, Shot Dead at 42

Tania Mendoza, a Mexican movie star and singer, was killed by a gunman this week while waiting outside her 11-year-old son’s soccer practice in Cuernavaca, Mexico, reports say. She was 42. According to the BBC, Mendoza was shot by a gunman, who rode up on the back of a...
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexico#Penitentiary#Riot#Apocada#The University Hospital
KEYT

Five slashed bodies found on roadside in southern Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican authorities say the slashed-up bodies of five men have been found on a roadside in southern Mexico. The bodies were lying on a road near the city of Iguala in the Pacific coast state of Guerrero. The state prosecutors office said Tuesday that all the men had knife wounds on their faces and necks, suggesting their throats had been cut. The bodies were found in an area that has been the scene of frequent turf battles between drug gangs. There are also vigilante-style forces active in the area that are sometimes associated with the gangs. Guerrero is home to the Pacific coast resort of Acapulco, farther south.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Mexican actor gunned down at school while waiting for son

A Mexican actor was shot dead outside a sporting complex where she had gone to pick up her son earlier this week.Tania Mendoza, 42, was standing with other parents outside the sporting complex in Cuernavaca city to pick up her 11-year-old son on Tuesday when two armed men arrived on a motorbike.One of the men shot her multiple times before the two escaped, reported BBC News.Authorities have not yet made any arrests in the case though the police conducted searches after Mendoza’s killing. They have not ascertained a motive for the shooting either.Mendoza, who was also a singer, was kidnapped...
PUBLIC SAFETY
San Angelo LIVE!

Mexican Cartels Caught Flooding the Border with Buckets of Meth

The first enforcement action occurred on Monday, Dec. 13, when a CBP officer assigned to the Juarez Lincoln Bridge referred a 2006 Honda Accord for a secondary examination. The vehicle was driven by a 46-year-old male illegal alien making entry from Mexico. Following a canine and non-intrusive imaging system examination, CBP officers discovered a total of 56.39 pounds of alleged methamphetamine concealed within the vehicle. The narcotics had an estimated street value of $1,127,873.
PUBLIC SAFETY
hotnewhiphop.com

5 People Dead, 3 Injured Following Colorado Shooting Spree

On Monday, December 27th, at least 5 people, including the suspect, reportedly died following a shooting spree that occurred in several locations throughout Denver and Lakewood, Colorado. 3 others were also injured, including a Lakewood police officer. Officials claim the shooting started at around 5pm in Denver when the suspect...
LAKEWOOD, CO
news4sanantonio.com

At least 21 dead following snowstorm in Pakistan

MUREE, Pakistan - Rescue officials in Pakistan say at least 21 people are dead after being stuck on the road in a blizzard Saturday. A police spokesman for the Islamabad police says that all the roads in Murree where the traffic jam occurred are now clear and they have evacuated thousands of people who were stuck in the area.
ACCIDENTS
americanmilitarynews.com

Gunshots fired at US Border Patrol from Mexico

A United States Customs and Border Protection agent was shot at from Mexico on New Year’s Day while arresting an illegal immigrant in Texas. Fox News reported that multiple bullets struck the agent’s vehicle, but the agent himself was not harmed. Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin tweeted photos of the bullet holes in the agent’s truck.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Boston Globe

These are the people who died in connection with the Capitol riot

WASHINGTON — As a pro-Trump protest turned into a violent attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6 last year, four people in the crowd died. — Ashli Babbitt, an Air Force veteran, was fatally shot by a Capitol Police officer as rioters tried to breach the House chamber. —...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Austin

Two injured following rollover collision in Round Rock

ROUND ROCK, Texas - Two people were injured and transported by ambulance after a rollover collision in Round Rock Saturday afternoon. Round Rock police say it happened on northbound IH 35 near IKEA. The two people injured were transported for further treatment. IH 35 northbound has been reopened. Police originally...
ROUND ROCK, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy