NFL teams whose playoff seeding is all but locked up often rest their starters in advance of the postseason. That wasn't the case for the Cowboys on Saturday night. Quarterback Dak Prescott, running back Ezekiel Elliott and most of the rest of the first-string offense remained in the game until early in the fourth quarter. Their last drive ended with Prescott throwing his fifth touchdown pass of the game, which broke Tony Romo's franchise record for passing touchdowns in a season.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO