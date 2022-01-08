ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Workouts

5 Beginner Workout Moves a Trainer Says Will Set You Up for Success

By Allie Flinn
Well+Good
Well+Good
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NFmah_0dgXOK7J00

Once you've decided that you're ready to start a new fitness routine, the next challenge is mastering some beginner workout moves. And all of that can feel pretty intimidating. "While getting into a new workout routine may seem daunting, it can in fact be very exciting and rewarding," says Scott Thompson, director of Athletics at F45 Training.

Not sure where to begin? "Functional HIIT training is a great place to start," Thompson says since it combines strength training and cardio. "High intensity interval training allows participants to maintain high-intensity exercise for longer periods of time than during continuous exercise and with each move being done in short bursts—it lends to lack of boredom." It’s worth noting here that what constitutes “high intensity” will look different on everyone, so if you’re new to exercising, fear not—your speed may be slower at first as you work on your form and conditioning.

And in general, focusing on functional movements is ideal for everyone because they mimic moves you do in our everyday lives—like carrying groceries or standing from a seated position, for instance—so you're also training your body to be able to perform these movements better.

Especially when you’re starting a new fitness routine, finding confidence is key, Thompson says. And learning the beginner workout moves below can help you build yours.

5 beginner workout moves that will set you up for success

1. Fast feet close-to-wide

"This is an easy, effective way to warm up the body, get the blood pumping, or elevate your heart rate in any workout," Thompson says. "Get some fast feet going and find a good pace.”

To perform, start in a shallow squat (knees bent, butt back) with your feet shoulder-width apart. Begin to sprint in place, moving your feet as quickly as possible by only lifting them a few inches off of the floor. “Once you’ve got your rhythm, do a few steps closer together and a few with a wider stance—keep alternating throughout the whole set." Aim for two to three rounds of 30 seconds.

2. Push-ups

A list of beginner workout moves wouldn't be complete without push-ups. "This move is easy to modify to all fitness levels and works the body in several parts—pushing through the chest and then opening up with some rotation," Thompson says. Start in a high plank position with your wrists, elbows, and shoulders in alignment. Lower yourself to the ground, then press yourself back up into the high plank position. "Maintain a strong core to prevent any dipping into the lower back," he says. To modify, come down to your knees.

Watch this video for more push-up form tips:

3. RPG plank

Thompson says that this plank variation challenges the muscles all throughout your core. Start in a forearm plank, then "gently rock a few inches forward and back, maintaining control for a full 40 seconds."

4. Bicycle crunches

"These are an excellent way to fire up all through your core, especially the obliques," Thompson says. (Your obliques would be the abs muscles that run along the sides of your stomach and help you with rotation.) Start by lying on your back and bring your legs bent, knees over hips, shins parallel to the floor, and hands behind your head. Engage your core by drawing your belly button toward your spine, tuck your chin and curl your head up so you’re looking at your thighs, then rotate your torso to bring your left armpit toward your right hip, while extending your left leg to straight at a 45-degree angle. Reverse the movement to return to start and repeat on the other side.

5. Squat with alternating lunges

"Staying low in between the lunges will fire up your quads and glutes, and challenge all the little muscles that work as stabilizers," Thompson says. Start with your feet around hip-width distance apart and your toes slightly turned out. Lower down into a half squat (think: knees bent at 45 rather than 90 degrees). "Extend one leg back into a reverse lunge and then bring it back to the starting position," Thompson explains. "Repeat on the other side—staying low into that half squat position the whole time and make sure you’re keeping your chest proud." This means collarbones wide and shoulder blades pinched together on your back.

Oh hi! You look like someone who loves free workouts, discounts for cutting-edge wellness brands, and exclusive Well+Good content. Sign up for Well+, our online community of wellness insiders, and unlock your rewards instantly.

Comments / 0

Related
Well+Good

Kick Off Your New Year With This Beginner-Friendly, Equipment-Free Workout Plan

What better way to welcome a shiny new year than with a shiny new 28-day movement plan? Today, we're kicking off Well+Good's annual Renew Year Movement Plan with a bang. If you follow along, you'll have so many amazing moments ahead of you—and I'm not just talking about the heart-racing workouts you'll do. Throughout this program, I'll be offering holistic wellness practices (think: meditation, journaling, and other reflection activities) to help you work your mental fitness just as much as your physical fitness.
WORKOUTS
Well+Good

15 Workouts That All Take 15 Minutes or Less to Complete

When it comes to excuses why I can't work out on any given day, "I don't have the time" is always at the top of the list. Between work, endless Zoom meetings, and my non-negotiable morning and bedtime rituals, my schedule is usually pretty full, and I know I'm not the only one. Still, we know that exercise is essential to our overall physical and mental well-being so squeezing it in is a must. Here’s where this list of 15-minute workouts will come in handy.
WORKOUTS
Well+Good

9 of the Best Weights for Beginners To Get the Most Out of Your Strength Workout

Starting a new workout can feel equally exciting and intimidating. Especially if you're navigating the ins and outs of buying all the equipment you need, the list of things to know can feel overwhelming fast. When you're new to lifting weights, you've got quite a few items that you'll need on your shopping list—which is why we've created the ultimate guide to weights for beginners. First, for a solid foundation you'll need the right shoes for weightlifting (it just so happens that Converse are a solid choice, according to podiatrists). Next, you'll need a solid set of weights—so where do you start?
WORKOUTS
TODAY.com

If all I do is walk, is that a good enough workout?

As a personal trainer and weight-loss coach, I am constantly answering health and fitness questions from my clients, on social media and in our Start TODAY Facebook group. In this column, I address some of the most common questions and roadblocks that trip people up on their journey to establish a health and fitness routine.
WORKOUTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exercise#Success#Athletics#F45 Training
Woman's World

This Is the Best Type of Exercise For People Over 60

It can be hard to know what kind of exercise is best for our health, and it only gets trickier as we get older. It might not be safe for us to, say, keep up our running routine, or even walk as much as we once did. But staying active is essential for good health, and if you’re an older adult, a type of exercise called High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) might be just what you’ve been looking for.
WORKOUTS
artvoice.com

Is Oatmeal Good for Weight Loss

Oatmeal is a great breakfast option for many people around the world. But, like other foods, you may have concerns about whether it contributes to your progress as far as losing weight goes. Oatmeal is classified as healthy food, but like every other food, the quality and the amount you...
DIETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Workouts
Shape Magazine

This Active Recovery Workout Will Help You Bring Your A-Game to Every Routine

If you have grown to love your fitness routine, it can be tough to give it up — even for a day. You understand firsthand what moving your body, working toward goals, and getting the powerful rush of endorphins can do for your mental health and overall wellbeing. Nevertheless, if you aren't allowing yourself a proper rest day, you're setting yourself up for failure down the road.
WORKOUTS
boxrox.com

Wodapalooza Workout 3 Revealed

The first major CrossFit sanctioned event of the year will start soon. The organisation has recently revealed Wodapalooza workout 3, check it out. Wodapalooza is one of the most anticipated events outside of the official CrossFit season. It kickstarts the year with qualified and invited athletes going head-to-head on January 13-16 in Miami, Florida.
MIAMI, FL
SPY

The 10 Best Ab Exercises to Torch Your Core in the New Year

It’s officially the new year, a.k.a the perfect time to start a new fitness or workout regimen and meet your health goals. Whether you’re looking for a new treadmill to quicken your mile time, are finally going to pick up cycling or want to start strength training — 2022 is as great a time as ever to get it done. Bulging biceps and sculpted shoulders often get all the love, but six-pack abs? Synonymous with the “beach body,” they’re so desirable partly because of the discipline and hard work required to attain them. And while those washboard abs are often sought-after...
WORKOUTS
TODAY.com

Get fit at home with this 10-minute resistance band workout

Fitness expert Stephanie Mansour joins TODAY as we launch our resistance band workout plan. Each day takes just 10 minutes and will help you get fit in the New Year. Mansour tries out three different exercises in three different groups which she says has helped people lose up to 30 pounds.Jan. 5, 2022.
WORKOUTS
tribeza.com

15-Minute Workouts with Vino Vinyasa Yoga

Founder Morgan Perry shares 6 Vinyasa-style flows perfect for a full body detox. Morgan Perry is the founder of Vino Vinyasa Yoga. Morgan’s wine experience started in wine marketing and PR in New York City, but it wasn’t until she took a trip to Chile that she truly fell in love with wine. She returned to New York and began taking Wine and Spirit Education Trust classes to learn more. She now has her Advanced Certification, which she passed with distinction. After about six years of being a yoga student, Morgan took the next step in her practice and became a certified yoga teacher. Vino Vinyasa (formerly Yoga Unwined) was born in New York City in early 2017.
WORKOUTS
Well+Good

Well+Good

New York City, NY
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Decoding and demystifying what it means to live a well life, inside and out.

 https://www.wellandgood.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy