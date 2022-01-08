Jets release Shaq Lawson: How Bills can get him back and why they should do it

The Buffalo Bills and New York Jets meet at 4:25 p.m. Sunday at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park. The Bills are a 16.5-point favorite. Jay Skurski: The spread feels out of whack in this game. Despite their 4-12 record, the Jets haven’t played like doormats recently, and should get some players back from injury and/or the Covid-19 list. It’s not hard to see the Jets covering, but it is hard to see them winning outright. The Bills are a complete defense – so much so that they have a chance to become the first team since the Steelers in 2012 to lead the league in yards allowed per game (Buffalo enters Week 18 No. 1 in that stat, at 286.5) without a Pro Bowler. That’s something the entire defense can be proud of. Offensively, the Bills’ resurgent running game should continue to roll against a Jets defense that has had trouble in that area. With (another) bad weather game looking possible, that’s welcome news. Bills, 30-18.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO