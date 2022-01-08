ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

‘American Pickers’ Returns Tonight, Mike Wolfe Teases Incredible ‘Vintage’ Finds

By Leanne Stahulak
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uk7XR_0dgXNUf800

“American Pickers” fans, make sure you tune into the History Channel show tonight to see an incredible find from host Mike Wolfe.

The “Americans Pickers” host gave fans a sneak peek at his “vintage” find in an Instagram post earlier today. In the post, we see a photo of Wolfe examining a beautiful clear glass scale. Painted onto the scale are numbers, and in the middle is an intricate drawing. The drawing shows a few witches gathered around a fire, which likely ties into the fortune theme on the scale. “Your fortune and weight, one cent” is written on the piece, after all.

“Step right up! TONIGHT Robbie and I follow a lead that delivers us to an empire of vintage coin-up scales — like this one. WATCH full story behind how this collection was created on an all-new @americanpickers at 9/8c on @history,” the “American Pickers” host captioned the post. Sounds like Wolfe’s brother will be joining him on the pick with the absence of Frank Fritz.

Frank Fritz’s Absence on ‘American Pickers’ Tanks Ratings for Season 23 Premiere

Last week, on Jan. 1, the new season of “American Pickers” debuted on the History Channel. While some fans were excited about the show’s returns, others refused to watch because longtime host Frank Fritz would no longer be on the show.

The show and network fired Fritz earlier this year. They claimed it was for his long absence due to back surgery and struggles with alcoholism and other personal issues. But diehard fans wanted to see Fritz back on screen, and he himself even expressed interest in it.

Instead, fans watched longtime co-host Mike Wolfe this past Saturday instead. And far fewer fans showed up to watch than did in previous years.

According to the U.S. Sun, the Season 23 premiere last week drew in 1,050,000 viewers. That’s a respectable number, especially since it’s over a million. But last year, 223,000 more people tuned in for the Season 22 premiere.

And for the mid-season return in July, even more viewers than that tuned in. In July, up to 1,336,000 views turned on “American Pickers” and watched the mid-season premiere. Compared to that, this year’s numbers suffered quite a bit.

This goes to show how far fans will go for the stars they support. Fritz earned a lot of respect during his years on the show and had good on-screen chemistry with Wolfe. Although Fritz said that the two have drifted apart in recent years, it’ll take a while for fans to get used to a new host.

In the meantime, “American Pickers” fans will have to work with Mike and Robbie Wolfe. If you want to see more vintage finds like the one above, tune in to the History Chanel tonight.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’ Star Danielle Colby Plants Kiss on Fiancé in Beach Sunset Pic

“American Pickers” star Danielle Colby shares an beachside moment with her fiance. It looks like the couple is having some in Puerto Rico!. Danielle Colby is showing off her sweet relationship in her latest Instagram post. The “American Pickers” star is happily engaged to Jeremy Scheuch, who calls himself a “semi-retired artist living in Puerto Rico via Chicago and Kansas City.” Colby’s post shows the couple kissing on a beach in Puerto Rico. The background shows a beautiful sunset.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’: Why Danielle Colby Once Stormed Out of Conversation With Mike Wolfe, Frank Fritz

As fans of the show know, Danielle Colby is the brains of the American Pickers operation. She lines up picks and hunts down sellers for Mike and, until recent seasons, Frank. Additionally, Dani keeps things running smoothly at the Antique Archeology shop. She’s a huge asset to both the hit show and the overall business. However, she’s still human and humans make mistakes. One mistake led to a huge fight between Mike, Frank, and Dani.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Teases#The History Channel#Americanpickers#Mikewolfeamericanpicker#The U S Sun
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’: Mike Wolfe Goes Bowling With Bobby Green in Preview of New Episode

There seems to always be an interesting character or guest on American Pickers. It looks like Mike Wolfe is catching up with Bobby Green in a new episode. Outsiders, we were treated to a small preview of this Saturday’s episode of American Pickers. Fans might remember Green from 2017. He restores bikes and things of that nature in California. So, of course, Mike knows who he is. Now, the two are going to be doing a bit of business, it seems.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Instagram
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’ Fans Believe One Episode Is Worst of the Series

One of the most impressive things about the History Channel series, American Pickers is the excitement the show’s hosts have in their picking. Since 2010, the American Pickers have been taking viewers all across the country as they visit collectors of all sorts; sorting through attics, barns, backyards, basements, sheds, and so much more – looking for any special find to add to their collections. Or, in some cases, even to the collections of others.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’ Star Frank Fritz Once Geeked Out Over Rare Sci-Fi Find

Fans have not been happy about Frank Fritz being absent from American Pickers since last summer, however, he did have some great moments. The interpersonal feud set aside, Frank was a great part of the show over the years. He appeared in over 300 episodes and is a big part of why the show has been so successful. He was the goofy and loveable guy that had a thing for rock ‘n roll, oil cans, and mid-century toys.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’ Airing in a New Time Slot This Season: How To Watch

American Pickers fans might need to rethink their Saturday night plans. The History Channel show now has a new time slot. Usually, American Pickers stars Mike and Robbie Wolfe and Danielle Colby greet us each Monday night at 9/8 CT. With the first day of the workweek over, fans could crash on their couches after a long day and a hot supper and catch up on the new adventures of the Wolfe brothers and Colby. Sometimes, if they’re lucky, that means they’ll find a classic car or unique piece of burlesque history. But almost always, the hosts of the show meet a fellow collectible enthusiast with a touching story about how these items reminded them of a significant time in their lives. Even something as small as an old motor oil sign can bring people back to their childhood, and that’s why the American Pickers dedicate so much of their time to finding these special items.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’: Here’s When the Show Returns With New Episodes in 2022

Good news, “American Pickers” fans. The hugely-popular History Channel show returns with new episodes this coming Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, at 9 p.m. EST. So, we’re only two days away from seeing more amazing picks! Host Mike Wolfe returns for the new season, though his longtime partner-in-crime, Frank Fritz, will not. The two had a falling out before Fritz got treated for alcoholism earlier this year. Despite his apologies and interest in rejoining the show, Fritz is off “American Pickers” for good right now.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’ Gives Look at ‘Rusty and Rare’ Item Ahead of Saturday’s New Episode

The stars of American Pickers often find objects that to some, just seem like peculiar junk, but to others are distinct symbols of their childhood. Oftentimes, these pieces of memorabilia will be old Coca-Cola coolers or cartoon character lunchboxes. Recently, though, host Mike Wolfe’s brother, Robert, found a sign that used to be a staple feature at gas stations and general stores.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’ Star Frank Fritz Embraced His Inner-Child When Visiting This Toy Store

One of the best parts about American Pickers is that the stars always seem to tap into someone’s childhood with the simplest of objects. It could be a rusted-out sign or a comical knick-knack, and each time, it always triggers a pleasant memory from their early years. Both Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz have had this happen to them, and sometimes, this even happens when the duo discovers an object that the current owner forgot they had.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’ Star Danielle Colby Celebrates ‘Meowy Catmass’ With New Photo

“American Pickers” star Danielle Colby sent all of her fans and followers Merry Christmas wishes, only with a feline twist. Fans of the show and those who follow Colby on Instagram likely know already that leopard print is one of Colby’s signature looks. She even has the pattern tattooed on her chest over her collarbone. So for this Christmas season, the “American Pickers” star pulled out a leopard print headpiece and outfit to wear on Christmas Day.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

357K+
Followers
36K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy