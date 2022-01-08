‘Happy Days’ Icon Henry Winkler Mourns Death of Award-Winning Lyricist Marilyn Bergman

Award winning lyricist Marilyn Bergman has passed away at the age of 93 of respiratory failure. “Happy Days” star Henry Winkler paid his respects on Twitter this morning. The actor tweeted, “Marilyn , you made the sound of the world sweeter , more vibrant, more understandable.. Now you can serenade God and the angles.. How lucky are they REST IN MELODY”

Bergman’s respiratory failure was not related to COVID. She passed away in her Los Angeles home around 1:15 am PT on Saturday. She was also with her husband Alan Bergman and daughter Julie Bergman, as reported by “Deadline.”

Marilyn Bergman’s impressive award-winning work as a lyricist certainly made an impact. Throughout her career, Bergman earned 3 Academy Awards, four Emmy Awards, and three Grammy Awards. She also earned two Golden Globe Awards, and one Cable Ace award, to name a few.

Marilyn wrote many of her songs in collaboration with her husband, Alan Bergman. The Bergmans earned their first Oscar nomination in 1968. Additionally, the pair received a total of 16 Oscar nominations throughout their career. However, the Oscars weren’t the only organization with an eye on the Bergman couple. Some other titles that earned Bergman Emmy Awards include “Sybil”, “Queen of the Stardust Ballroom”, “Ordinary Miracles”, and “A Ticket to Dream.”

The pair was nominated for an Academy Award, a Golden Globe, and a Grammy Award for the song titled “Moonlight”. Sting performed the track for the Sydney Pollack movie “Sabrina”.

Marilyn Bergman Was a Power To Be Reckoned With

In addition to being an incredibly talented writer, Marilyn Bergman was also a powerful force when it came to activism and politics. Bergman was among a group of 11 women that founded the political PAC “The Hollywood Women’s Political Committee(HWPC)” in 1984. The PAC raised millions of dollars for Democratic candidates. The group was described as the “single most powerful entertainment group in politics.”

The following year, members elected Bergman to the board of directors for the American Society of Authors and Publishers (ASCAP). She was the first woman to be on the board. After serving five terms as a board member, members elected Bergman president of the society and chairwoman of the board. She resigned in 2009 after serving for 15 years.

Some of Bergman’s other accomplishments include serving two terms as president of CISAC, the International Confederation of Performing Right Societies. She also received several highly regarded international honors. One of these honors was a Cultural Medal of Honor from the Spanish performing right society (SGAE) in 1996.

Bergman also earned titles as an executive producer. Additionally, she worked with playwrights and composers, and the Songwriters Hall of Fame inducted her in 1980.

Paul Williams Shares Statement Following Bergman’s Death

Paul Williams, ASCAP president, chairman, and songwriter issued a statement following Bergman’s passing. “It is with deep sadness that I personally, and all of ASCAP, mourn the passing of Marilyn Bergman — one of the greatest lyricists who ever lived and truly ASCAP royalty. She was a brilliant songwriter who together with her husband, Alan Bergman, gave us some of the most beautiful and enduring lyrics of all time. She was a tireless and fierce advocate for music creators not only during her term as President and Chairman of ASCAP but throughout her life. Our community will miss her intelligence, her wit and her wisdom. Alan — we mourn with you.”

Bergman’s incredible impact on the arts is unforgettable. She is survived by her granddaughter Emily Sender, her husband, Alan Bergman, and her daughter and son-in-law, Julie Bergman and iLan Azoulai.