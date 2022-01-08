ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

‘Happy Days’ Icon Henry Winkler Mourns Death of Award-Winning Lyricist Marilyn Bergman

By Liz Holland
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 1 day ago

Award winning lyricist Marilyn Bergman has passed away at the age of 93 of respiratory failure. “Happy Days” star Henry Winkler paid his respects on Twitter this morning. The actor tweeted, “Marilyn , you made the sound of the world sweeter , more vibrant, more understandable.. Now you can serenade God and the angles.. How lucky are they REST IN MELODY”

Bergman’s respiratory failure was not related to COVID. She passed away in her Los Angeles home around 1:15 am PT on Saturday. She was also with her husband Alan Bergman and daughter Julie Bergman, as reported by “Deadline.”

Marilyn Bergman’s impressive award-winning work as a lyricist certainly made an impact. Throughout her career, Bergman earned 3 Academy Awards, four Emmy Awards, and three Grammy Awards. She also earned two Golden Globe Awards, and one Cable Ace award, to name a few.

Marilyn wrote many of her songs in collaboration with her husband, Alan Bergman. The Bergmans earned their first Oscar nomination in 1968. Additionally, the pair received a total of 16 Oscar nominations throughout their career. However, the Oscars weren’t the only organization with an eye on the Bergman couple. Some other titles that earned Bergman Emmy Awards include “Sybil”, “Queen of the Stardust Ballroom”, “Ordinary Miracles”, and “A Ticket to Dream.”

The pair was nominated for an Academy Award, a Golden Globe, and a Grammy Award for the song titled “Moonlight”. Sting performed the track for the Sydney Pollack movie “Sabrina”.

Marilyn Bergman Was a Power To Be Reckoned With

In addition to being an incredibly talented writer, Marilyn Bergman was also a powerful force when it came to activism and politics. Bergman was among a group of 11 women that founded the political PAC “The Hollywood Women’s Political Committee(HWPC)” in 1984. The PAC raised millions of dollars for Democratic candidates. The group was described as the “single most powerful entertainment group in politics.”

The following year, members elected Bergman to the board of directors for the American Society of Authors and Publishers (ASCAP). She was the first woman to be on the board. After serving five terms as a board member, members elected Bergman president of the society and chairwoman of the board. She resigned in 2009 after serving for 15 years.

Some of Bergman’s other accomplishments include serving two terms as president of CISAC, the International Confederation of Performing Right Societies. She also received several highly regarded international honors. One of these honors was a Cultural Medal of Honor from the Spanish performing right society (SGAE) in 1996.

Bergman also earned titles as an executive producer. Additionally, she worked with playwrights and composers, and the Songwriters Hall of Fame inducted her in 1980.

Paul Williams Shares Statement Following Bergman’s Death

Paul Williams, ASCAP president, chairman, and songwriter issued a statement following Bergman’s passing. “It is with deep sadness that I personally, and all of ASCAP, mourn the passing of Marilyn Bergman — one of the greatest lyricists who ever lived and truly ASCAP royalty. She was a brilliant songwriter who together with her husband, Alan Bergman, gave us some of the most beautiful and enduring lyrics of all time. She was a tireless and fierce advocate for music creators not only during her term as President and Chairman of ASCAP but throughout her life. Our community will miss her intelligence, her wit and her wisdom. Alan — we mourn with you.”

Bergman’s incredible impact on the arts is unforgettable. She is survived by her granddaughter Emily Sender, her husband, Alan Bergman, and her daughter and son-in-law, Julie Bergman and iLan Azoulai.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

‘Happy Days’ Star Henry Winkler Described Adjusting to Fame

Henry Winkler shared his experience adjusting to fame during his show, “Happy Days.” The “Happy Days” alum discussed the topic on “The Mike Douglas Show” years ago. He mentioned that he has been anonymous for most of his life. From being born in New York City, he has always been around acting. And this inspired a potential career as an actor.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sydney Pollack
Person
Henry Winkler
www.ascap.com

In Memoriam: Marilyn Bergman, Oscar-Winning Lyricist & Former ASCAP President

The great lyricist and former ASCAP President Marilyn Bergman has died at the age of 93. An Oscar, Grammy, Emmy and Golden Globe-winning, Hall of Fame Songwriter, Bergman and her husband Alan contributed some of the most beloved songs of all time in a career spanning over 60 years. She was the first woman elected to ASCAP's Board of Directors and elected as ASCAP's President and Chairman. Her 15-year tenure as President and Chairman, from 1994 to 2009, was marked by a series of noteworthy achievements, all of which have had a positive and lasting impact on music creators.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Henry Winkler Tributes Bob Saget Following His Death at 65

Legendary “Happy Days” actor Henry Winkler shared a Twitter tribute to the late Bob Saget minutes after hearing about the star’s death. And, as the late comedian surely would have appreciated, Winkler incorporated some humor. The 65-year-old Saget reportedly died at an Orlando, Fla. hotel. According to...
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lyricist#Ascap#Twitter#Covid#Academy Awards#Cable Ace#Bergmans#An Academy Award#Golden Globe
Outsider.com

‘Happy Days’ Star Henry Winkler and Tom Hanks Had a Decades-Long Feud

So, would you believe a decades-long feud between legendary stars Tom Hanks and “Happy Days” star Henry Winkler came from a 1989 film?. Sure, the two played alongside each other in a “Happy Days” episode from 1982. But, according to Rare, a movie called “Turner and Hooch” caused a rift that didn’t heal for 30 years. “Happy Days” actor and friend to both men Ron Howard confirmed the conflict between the men.
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

Betty White’s Cause of Death Revealed

Just days after the news that Hollywood icon Betty White passed away at the age of 99, the late actress’ cause of death has officially been revealed. According to People, Betty White’s agent and longtime friend, Jeff Witjas revealed that the actress died peacefully in her sleep at her home on New Year’s Eve. She was just a few weeks away from celebrating her 100th birthday.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Betty White’s Last Word Before Death Revealed By Vicki Lawrence

On Monday (January 3rd), actress Vicki Lawrence revealed more details about Betty White’s last word before she passed away at the age of 99 on New Year’s Eve. Lawrence, who worked with Betty White on the series Mama’s Family, told Page Six that she called co-star and friend Carol Burnett after she heard the devastating news about White’s passing. “I texted Carol and said, ‘This just sucks. I hate this. It’s just horrible to see the people you love so much go away.”
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

What Was Betty White’s Net Worth at the Time of Her Death?

While fans continue to mourn the loss of Betty White, here is the 99-year-old Hollywood icon’s reported net worth at the time of her death on New Year’s Eve 2021. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Betty White’s net worth at the time of her death was $75 million. The website reports that White’s acting career spanned nearly eight decades. She was claimed to be the longest-standing television entertainer of all time.
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

Denzel Washington, Michael B. Jordan, and Chante Adams Attend NYC Red Carpet Premiere for ‘A Journal For Jordan’

A Journal For Jordan is a new holiday film starring Michael B. Jordan alongside Chante Adams. The movie was directed by Denzel Washington and it’s based on a true story. “First Sergeant Charles Monroe King (Jordan), a soldier deployed to Iraq who begins to keep a journal of love and advice for his infant son. Back at home, senior New York Times editor Dana Canedy (Chanté Adams) revisits the story of her unlikely, life-altering relationship with King and his enduring devotion to her and their child. A sweeping account of a once-in-a-lifetime love, the film is a powerful reminder of the importance of family,” as per the synopsis.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Black Panther: Denzel Washington Jokingly Asked Chadwick Boseman for Money at Premiere

After Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman tragically passed away last year, many actors shared stories and paid tribute to him. One such actor was Denzel Washington, who actually played a huge role in Boseman's career. Washington famously helped pay for the Marvel hero's education at Oxford. During a recent appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Washington joked about going to the Black Panther premiere and asking Boseman for his money back.
MOVIES
Daily Mail

'He spent his last day surrounded by family and friends': Sidney Poitier's family pay tribute to their 'guiding light' after his death aged 94: Denzel Washington thanks icon for 'opening doors that had been closed'

The family of Hollywood trailblazer Sidney Poitier paid tribute to the late star, calling him a 'guiding light' for their family as Denzel Washington and other actors also cited the Oscar winner as a source of inspiration. In a statement about Poitier, who died on Thursday night in his Los...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

357K+
Followers
36K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy