ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

‘CSI’ Once Featured One Future Hollywood A-Lister

By Joe Rutland
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fEpa3_0dgXNIJe00

When looking back at the success of CSI on CBS, some notable cast members are remembered. What Hollywood A-Lister was on there?

No, we are not talking about Laurence Fishburne here.

Let’s take a look at this CSI riddle through the eyes of an article from Looper.

We are bringing up the name Channing Tatum. Yes, sir, he appeared as a guest star on the spin-off CSI: Miami.

Tatum is an actor, dancer, and funnyman.

Let’s turn the classic TV clock back to Season 3 and an episode titled Pro Per, which aired back in 2004.

‘CSI’ Spin-Off Let Tatum Show Off Acting Chops As A Young Rap Star

So, Horatio Caine, played by David Caruso, and Calleigh Duquesne, played by Emily Procter, have a case about a woman who gets shot and killed by an unknown shooter at a beachside party. They start pursuing leads but find themselves on the boat where the shooter fired his gun.

Bob Davenport, who is an aspiring white rapper, says he found the boat abandoned and availed himself of it after everything had gone down.

Guess who plays Davenport? That’s right, Outsiders. Our man Channing Tatum on CSI: Miami.

It appears this is Tatum’s lone TV role, outside of a hosting stint in 2012 on Saturday Night Live.

He took the models-turned-actor journey but it just ended up being different than others.

Oh, if you are looking for this CSI spin-off, then it airs in reruns on some TV channels on cable.

Big-Name Actor Was Offered Prominent Role on Show But Declined Offer

When you get a chance to star in a CSI show, usually that brings on an immediate yes from any actor.

This was not the case, though, with one prominent actor who was offered a leading and prominent role.

Who turned down CSI: Miami?

We go back to Looper for an answer.

Turns out that Sela Ward turned down playing Megan Donner. At the time, she was raising her young children and wanted to hang around them.

Ward told this to the New York Post in an interview. She has been in movies like Gone Girl and Independence Day: Resurgence.

But you know what? Ward ultimately joined CSI: New York in Season 7 and starred opposite Gary Sinise.

Ward did play Detective Jo Danville. She stayed there through Season 9.

So, Outsiders, what about the Megan Donner role? Well, it went to Kim Delaney. And Donner was only a part of CSI: Miami for 10 episodes. The character was written out of the show because there wasn’t much of a connection between Delaney and the rest of the cast.

And CSI is back on CBS, though, as CSI: Vegas.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Star Tori Anderson Hadn’t Watched ‘Any’ of the Franchise Before Landing Role

Prior to the debut of “NCIS: Hawai’i” last fall, its original series, “NCIS,” had been running on CBS for an impressive near two decades. “NCIS” finalized its 18th season last spring, debuting season 19 alongside the rookie show. That said, it would make sense that current spin-off series’ stars potentially grew into their own franchise careers following the iconic growth of “NCIS” mainstay Mark Harmon as Leroy Jethro Gibbs, or even current star, Sean Murray as Special Agent Timothy McGee.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

Betty White’s Cause of Death Revealed

Just days after the news that Hollywood icon Betty White passed away at the age of 99, the late actress’ cause of death has officially been revealed. According to People, Betty White’s agent and longtime friend, Jeff Witjas revealed that the actress died peacefully in her sleep at her home on New Year’s Eve. She was just a few weeks away from celebrating her 100th birthday.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Hollywood Honors Sidney Poitier: ‘One of the Greatest Actors of His Generation’

Hollywood stars such as Tyler Perry, Whoopi Goldberg and Viola Davis took to social media on Friday to pay tribute to Sidney Poitier, who has died at 94. Poitier made history in 1964 when he became the first Black actor to win the Academy Award for best actor. Poitier starred in many trailblazing films, such as “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner,” “In the Heat of the Night” and “They Call Me Mister Tibbs.” Perry posted, “Around this time last year Cicely Tyson was releasing her book and promoting it. I had no idea she would pass away shortly thereafter. Now, to wake...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Delaney
Person
Emily Procter
Person
Gary Sinise
Person
David Caruso
Person
Laurence Fishburne
Person
Channing Tatum
Person
Sela Ward
StyleCaster

Bob Saget, ‘Full House’ Star & ‘American Funniest Home Videos’ Host, Dead at 65

Rest in peace. The celebrity deaths of 2022 include Sidney Poitier and more stars, actors and singers who have passed away this year. The celebrity deaths of 2022 come after a year of loss in 2021, which saw the deaths of stars like Betty White, Joan Didion, Cicely Tyson, Prince Philip and Willie Garson. On the morning of December 31, 2021, Betty White—an actress and comedian best known for roles in TV shows like The Golden Girls and The Mary Tyler Moore Show—died at 99 years old. Her death came three weeks before her 100th birthday. “Even though Betty was about...
TV SHOWS
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
BGR.com

The brutal new Netflix movie everyone’s been waiting for was just released

Don't Miss: Monday’s deals: 100+ deals that prove Black Friday never ended at Amazon Sandra Bullock has a knack for picking buzzy Netflix projects. Her newest, the just-released Netflix original movie The Unforgivable, comes two years after another of her starring roles for the streamer got everyone talking. Back then, it was for her work in the post-apocalyptic horror title Bird Box. That one was a different kind of survival story (we’re starting to sense a theme here) compared to her newest for Netflix. One in which she plays a woman just released from prison after serving time for a violent crime. This...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hollywood#Csi#Independence Day#Cbs#The New York Post
EW.com

Mariah Carey expecting twins

Image Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage.comMariah Carey is pregnant with twins, according to People Magazine. Nick Cannon confirmed the news on his radio show Thursday morning, revealing that the couple hadn’t intended on revealing the news until they met President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama during Sunday’s “Christmas in Washington 2010” concert. “They, ironically enough, questioned my wife about, you know, ‘So, what are you having, are you having twins?’ ” Cannon said on his Rollin’ With Nick Cannon radio show. “And at this point she hadn’t told anybody anything because doctors advised us to keep it to ourselves until we get further along … And because of the excitement, because of the emotion, she was overwhelmed [and] she shared with the President and First Lady that we are having twins.”
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

How Jennifer Garner Feels About Ben Affleck Saying He Was ‘Trapped’ In Their Marriage

Sources close to Jennifer Garner revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she’s ‘unbothered’ by her ex-husband’s comments about their marriage in a recent interview. Jennifer Garner isn’t going to let her ex-husband Ben Affleck‘s recent interview, where he said he felt “trapped” in their marriage, bring her down. Sources close to the 49-year-old actress revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she’s “taking it with a grain of salt,” and it isn’t going to damage their co-parenting relationship.
RELATIONSHIPS
Lawrence Post

Betty White spent her final years in a house she was forced to live in because her Carmel house was too inaccessible

Last week, Betty White passed away. The legendary actress was 99, just weeks short of her 100th birthday. The loss of Betty White has left millions of fans grieving and The Golden Girls actress will forever have a special place in our hearts. The last few years were quite challenging for White. And even though she seemed to be the happiest person in the world – she was forced against her will to do something that she didn’t want.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
houstonianonline.com

Tristan Thompson Texted Khloe Kardashian ‘I Love You’, He Flew Away And Born Baby With Another Baby | show

Canadian basketball player Tristan Thompson, 30, has had a baby with another woman during his relationship with reality star Khloe Kardashian. It happened on his birthday last year, right after Khloe congratulated him on Instagram and wrote that he “loves her so much”. Then Tristan boarded a plane for a competition and got into bed with model Maralie Nichols daily Mail.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Forgotten Julia Roberts Movie Is a Big Hit on Netflix

Julia Roberts can still draw a crowd, especially on Netflix. The beloved star appears in six movies on the streaming platform, including the 1998 drama Stepmom. The film, co-starring Susan Sarandon, was posted on Netflix on Dec. 1. As of this writing, Stepmom holds the number eight position on Netflix's Top 10 movies in the U.S. chart.
MOVIES
enstarz.com

Ariana Grande Removed From 'The Voice' After Finishing One Season? Singer Brought ‘Disappointment’ After Becoming New Coach [REPORT]

A report believed that the recently recruited "The Voice" judge Ariana Grande had been kicked out of the show after appearing for one season. Apparently, the "Save Your Tears" singer has made the NBC musical competition "flopped" with viewers and now seemed to make the show less interesting if they keep her around.
CELEBRITIES
EW.com

Happy pregnancy, Julia Roberts!

Julia Roberts and husband Danny Moder are expecting their third child, the Oscar winner’s publicist tells People magazine, and I got inspired to write a celebratory haiku. Won’t you cook one up, too?Midnight at Julia’sShe whispers “Mary Reilly“New baby goes zzzzzzzzaddCredit(“Julia Roberts: Dennis Van Tine/LFI”)
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Betty White’s Last Word Before Death Revealed By Vicki Lawrence

On Monday (January 3rd), actress Vicki Lawrence revealed more details about Betty White’s last word before she passed away at the age of 99 on New Year’s Eve. Lawrence, who worked with Betty White on the series Mama’s Family, told Page Six that she called co-star and friend Carol Burnett after she heard the devastating news about White’s passing. “I texted Carol and said, ‘This just sucks. I hate this. It’s just horrible to see the people you love so much go away.”
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

357K+
Followers
36K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy