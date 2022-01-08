ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence Township, NJ

Lawrence over Steinert - Boys basketball recap

By Marc Narducci
NJ.com
 1 day ago
Brandon Ford led four double-figure scorers with 15 points as Lawrence defeated Steinert, 61-48 in Hamilton. Eric Bruestle scored 14 points while Michael Boiselle and...

NJ.com

Girls basketball: Hidalgo passes 1,000 in Paul VI win

Hannah Hidalgo scored 20 points to pass the 1,000-point mark for her career and help Paul VI to a 54-46 win over Cardinal O’Hara (Pa.) on Sunday at the BlueStar High School Invitational at RiverWinds Community Center in West Deptford. Hidalgo, the state’s leading scorer this season at 30.8...
WEST DEPTFORD, NJ
NJ.com

Boys hockey: Passaic Tech over Indian Hills

John Kensicki, Brian Gaboda and Rhys Lawrence each had a goal for Passaic Tech on Sunday as the team picked up a 3-1 win over Indian Hills at the Ice Vault in Wayne. Kensicki’s goal came with 28 seconds left in the opening period, answering the game’s first goal from Indian Hills’ Ryan Downes two minutes earlier.
WAYNE, NJ
Lawrence Township, NJ
Sports
Lawrence Township, NJ
Hamilton Township, NJ
Lawrence Township, NJ
Basketball
Lawrence Township, NJ
Education
NJ.com

No. 3 Bergen Catholic over Paramus Catholic - Boys basketball recap

Will Richardson scored a game-high 19 points while Julian Brown brought 16 more as Bergen Catholic, No. 3 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won, 72-37, over Paramus Catholic in Oradell. Terry Copeland and David Munro added 10 points apiece for Bergen Catholic (7-1), which has now won three games in a row since losing to No. 2 Roselle Catholic, 85-70, on January 2.
PARAMUS, NJ
NJ.com

Girls basketball: McCracken, Fathi have big-time scoring days in win for Wildwood

Macie McCracken put in 33 points and Imene Fathi had 23 as Wildwood defeated Our Lady of Mercy 74-62 at the Seagull Classic played at Holy Spirit in Absecon. McCracken, a freshman, has reached double figures in all five games on the season, but 19 against Holy Spirit on Dec. 30 was her previous career high. Fathi, a senior, was one off her career high of 24, set twice and most recently in last season’s opener against Penns Grove.
WILDWOOD, NJ
Person
Brandon Ford
NJ.com

Mahwah edges Wayne Hills/Wayne Valley - Boys ice hockey recap

Tyler Schroeder’s backhand shot with 1:59 to play made the difference as Mahwah won, 3-2, over Wayne Hills/Wayne Valley at the Ice Vault in Wayne. Johnny Russenberger staked Mahwah (9-4) to a 2-0 lead in the second period before Michael Brogna scored his first goal near the close of the period for Wayne Hills/Wayne Valley (7-5-2).
MAHWAH, NJ
#Boys Basketball#The Boys#Highschool#N J High School Sports
NJ.com

Here are 5 observations from Seton Hall’s win over UConn: Kadary Richmond impresses scouts, Kevin Willard’s love for Dan Hurley, more

No. 24 Seton Hall beat Dan Hurley and UConn in an old-fashioned Big East battle, 90-87 in overtime, on Saturday at Prudential Center. Kadary Richmond dominated in the second half en route to a career-high 27 points, Bryce Aiken scored seven of his 22 points in the extra period and dished seven assists and Jared Rhoden notched 15 points and six rebounds and arguably the biggest play of the game, a steal of Tyrese Martin in the final seconds.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Rutgers wrestling upended by Wisconsin, no longer unbeaten | Match results

Rutgers’ torrid start came to a sudden halt in the heartland. Sixteenth-ranked Wisconsin swept the toss-ups, notched a revenge upset and received a close-out finish from its heralded big man as it downed the No. 12 Scarlet Knights, 19-14 with a 6-4 bout split, on Sunday in Madison. The loss snaps Rutgers’ program-record 11-match win streak to start the season.
MADISON, NJ
NJ.com

No. 12 Westfield gets by Glen Rock - Boys ice hockey recap

Matt Beke found the net with 8:40 to play as Westfield, No. 12 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won, 2-0, over Glen Rock at the Ice House in Hackensack. Spencer Brown, who had an assist, added an empty net goal with 16 seconds to go for Westfield (9-2) while Jake Watson stopped all 25 shots to receive the shutout.
WESTFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

