ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

‘The Voice’ Coach John Legend Sells Music Catalog

By Josh Lanier
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wW73s_0dgXNDu100

John Legend recently unloaded his catalog of songs, joining a growing list of musicians who’ve sold their catalogs. But what makes Legend’s sale unique is how young he is. At 43, he’s far younger than Bob Dylan, 80, or Bruce Springsteen, 72, who also recently unloaded their libraries.

Entertainment Weekly reported that BMG, a music company, and KKR, an investment firm, purchased Legend’s music for an undisclosed amount of money. The deal includes his entire catalog going back to his first album the report says. It’s unclear how this will impact his future songs.

Bloomberg says Legend sold the copyrights and the rights to receive royalties from music he wrote from late 2004 through early 2020.

John Legend hasn’t commented on the sale.

John Legend Cashing In on Catalog Like Other Major Musical Acts

A major musician’s publishing rights can sell for a fortune. Stevie Nicks sold 80 percent of her songs for $100 million. Bruce Springsteen sold his music for $550 million.

“I am one artist who can truly say that when I signed with Columbia Records in 1972, I came to the right place,” Springsteen said after the sale. “During the last 50 years, the men and women of Sony Music have treated me with the greatest respect as an artist and as a person. I’m thrilled that my legacy will continue to be cared for by the company and people I know and trust.”

Bob Dylan, the voice of his generation and possibly the greatest songwriter of all time, sold 600 songs to the Universal Music Group in 2020 for $400 million.

Sir Lucian Grainge, CEO of UMG, called Dylan’s music “timeless” in a statement announcing the sale.

“Brilliant and moving, inspiring and beautiful, insightful and provocative, his songs are timeless — whether they were written more than half a century ago or yesterday. It is no exaggeration to say that his vast body of work has captured the love and admiration of billions of people all around the world,” Grainge said, according to the Associated Press.

There’s a Bidding War for Musicians’ Catalogs

There is big money in licensing music. Whenever you hear a song in a TV show, movie, or commercial, the producers paid to play it. And it most likely didn’t come cheap. And we’ve come to a crossroads.

Many legacy acts, the big-named musicians with hits that have lasted decades, are entering their golden years where they want to slow their touring schedule or retiree. At the same time, streaming services like Spotify have proven just how valuable these songs can be. And this confluence of events has created a gold rush to acquire as much popular music as possible, Vice reported last year.

“The best catalogs you can buy are timeless,” Josh Gruss, who owns Round Hill Music, said. “In general, it’s things like Motown, or The Beatles, or Christmas songs, or classic rock songs. Those are going to be very consistent earners.”

We’re still in the earlier stages of the market, but the rush is far from over. John Legend putting his catalog on the market is only going to entice other musicians to test the waters.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

David Bowie’s Estate Sells Music Catalog for Whopping Amount

David Bowie’s estate has struck a deal with Warner Music Group’s publishing branch, Warner Chappell Music Publishing. His estate is selling his entire music catalog to Warner. The catalog sold for more than $250 million. Additionally, Warner licensed the worldwide rights to Bowie’s catalog. This is the latest in a string of catalog deals done by big names. Recently, ZZ Top, Bruce Springsteen, and Bob Dylan have all sold their catalogs to publishing groups.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

‘The Voice’ Coach Ariana Grande Loses Wig During Trivia Competition Against Kelly Clarkson and John Legend

Things got a little crazy while The Voice coaches Ariana Grande, Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, and John Legend visited Jimmy Fallon’s new show That’s My Jam. According to Entertainment Tonight, during a game called Air Guitar, Fallon challenged The Voice coaches to pair off into teams and answer various music trivia questions. Seems easy right? Well, with each right answer, the opposing team risks the chance of getting “rocked” by Fallon’s guitar. The guitar notably shoots out confetti at the opponents. Grande and Shelton lost and the guitar “rocked” them so hard that Grande’s rockstar wig flew off her head.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Betty White’s Cause of Death Revealed

Just days after the news that Hollywood icon Betty White passed away at the age of 99, the late actress’ cause of death has officially been revealed. According to People, Betty White’s agent and longtime friend, Jeff Witjas revealed that the actress died peacefully in her sleep at her home on New Year’s Eve. She was just a few weeks away from celebrating her 100th birthday.
CELEBRITIES
goodhousekeeping.com

John Legend Shocks 'The Voice' Fans With Beyond-Epic News

The Voice two-part finale is officially here, and folks are on the edge of their seats to see who will be crowned the season 21 winner. In the meantime, coach John Legend has made his own exciting announcement that will be taking him on the road next year. On December...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lucian Grainge
Person
Bruce Springsteen
Person
Bob Dylan
Person
Stevie Nicks
Person
John Legend
963kklz.com

13 Rockers That Sold Their Catalogs/Music Rights for Huge Paydays in 2021

In 2021, one of the biggest trends was rockers that sold their catalogs for massive sums of money. Here are just 13 rockers that netted huge paydays this year from the sale of their catalogs, music rights, publishing rights and more. The Boss ended 2021 with a massive payday with...
MUSIC
Showbiz411

John Legend Is Latest to Sell Catalog, But It’s Not on the Same Scale As Legacy Rock Stars Recent Bonanzas

It’s reported that John Legend has sold his catalog and royalty rights to BMG Rights Management and investment firm KKR. But despite everyone appreciating John Legend’s talents, I’m not sure what he sold. He hasn’t had a hit record in a long time. His biggest hits were “All of Me,” and “Ordinary People,” about a decade ago. His Oscar song with Common, “Glory,” was from the movie, “Selma,” but it’s not really played on the radio. His other hit single, “Save Room,” was a sample of the 60s hit, “Stormy,” written by Buddy Buie and James B. Cobb, Jr. of the Classics IV.
MUSIC
myq105.com

Nancy Wilson Sells Her Heart Catalog Rights

Nancy Wilson has sold her Heart catalog rights becoming the latest musician to strike a deal on this money-making trend. Wilson’s catalog deal is with Round Hill Music, which did not disclose the cost of the acquisition. In a press release, Round Hill Music noted, “The catalog has significant...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Royalties#Universal Music#Sony Music#Music Catalog#Entertainment Weekly#Bmg#Kkr#Bloomberg#Columbia Records#The Universal Music Group#Umg
siriusxm.com

Hear an industry expert explain why artists are selling their music catalogs

With music legends like Bruce Springsteen and David Bowie joining other superstar artists in selling the rights to their iconic catalogs, longtime industry professional Rick Krim recently appeared on Debatable with Alan Light and Mark Goodman on VOLUME (Ch. 106) to explain what’s driving the trend. Krim, who served...
MUSIC
wtaq.com

Catalog of late rocker David Bowie sold to Warner Music

(Reuters) – Warner Music Group’s publishing unit has bought late British rock star David Bowie’s entire catalog spanning six decades, including hits such as “Heroes” and “Let’s Dance.”. Bowie, who pushed the boundaries of music and his own sanity to produce some of...
THEATER & DANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Billboard

Phil Collins’ Solo and Genesis Catalog May Be Next Big Publishing Sale

Following the blockbuster sale of David Bowie‘s publishing catalog earlier this month, it’s clear that the torrid music asset trading marketplace remains red hot. Next up, according to sources, is the catalog of Phil Collins, who is coming to market with a package of solo and Genesis publishing, along with solo master recording royalties, plus his share of master royalties from a few, but not all, albums from his legendary prog-turned-pop band.
MUSIC
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
TVOvermind

Remembering Skilyr Hicks: Singer Died at Just 23

When 14-year-old Skilyr Hicks appeared as a contestant on season 8 of America’s Got Talent, she was a talented young woman with a bright future ahead of her. Even though she didn’t win the season, many felt that it wouldn’t be the last time we saw or heard from her. Sadly, Skilyr’s journey has tragically been cut short. On December 8, 2021, news broke that Skilyr had passed away. She was just 23 years old at the time. This news comes as a sad shock to her loved ones and to those who have been following her career over the years. Although she will continue to live on through her music, nothing will make up for her no longer being here. Continue reading to learn more about the life and legacy of Skilyr Hicks.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

What Was Betty White’s Net Worth at the Time of Her Death?

While fans continue to mourn the loss of Betty White, here is the 99-year-old Hollywood icon’s reported net worth at the time of her death on New Year’s Eve 2021. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Betty White’s net worth at the time of her death was $75 million. The website reports that White’s acting career spanned nearly eight decades. She was claimed to be the longest-standing television entertainer of all time.
CELEBRITIES
EW.com

Mariah Carey expecting twins

Image Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage.comMariah Carey is pregnant with twins, according to People Magazine. Nick Cannon confirmed the news on his radio show Thursday morning, revealing that the couple hadn’t intended on revealing the news until they met President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama during Sunday’s “Christmas in Washington 2010” concert. “They, ironically enough, questioned my wife about, you know, ‘So, what are you having, are you having twins?’ ” Cannon said on his Rollin’ With Nick Cannon radio show. “And at this point she hadn’t told anybody anything because doctors advised us to keep it to ourselves until we get further along … And because of the excitement, because of the emotion, she was overwhelmed [and] she shared with the President and First Lady that we are having twins.”
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Chris Brown's Mom Gushes Over His Showmanship At Rolling Loud L.A.

Chris Brown is one hell of a performer. Unfortunately, many fans haven't been able to witness this with their own eyes in the past few years due to the coronavirus pandemic. That's why fans have been ecstatic about Los Angeles' Rolling Loud. Artists like J. Cole, Kid Cudi, and Lil Durk held it down during the festival in the past few days, though Breezy's slow ahead of the Dreamville rapper's last night became widely talked about.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

357K+
Followers
36K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy