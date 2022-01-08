ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘American Pickers’: Watch Danielle Colby Urge Mike Wolfe Not to Go on ‘Adventures’ in New Episode

By Amy Myers
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KW0go_0dgXN5vS00

What would the American Pickers stars do without Danielle Colby to help keep them on track? Ever since she joined the team at Antique Archaeology, she has helped the Wolfe brothers run a more efficient and knowledgeable operation.

In the past, Colby has spoken about how her role requires her to conduct more in-depth research about the items that Mike and Robbie Wolfe find on the road. But she also handles the logistics of the trip to keep the fellow pickers on track. Ahead of tonight’s new episode of American Pickers, the show dropped a clip and a photo that demonstrated just how essential Colby is to the team.

Although, the photo was a bit concerning without any context.

“As long as it doesn’t smell, that’s all I care about,” the photo read.

In the caption, the show urged fans to swipe to the clip to understand the quote.

“Can you pick who says this line during tonight’s brand new episode of #AmericanPickers? The context behind it may surprise you Swipe to reveal the answer! @mikewolfeamericanpicker @rjwolfepicker @daniellecolbyamericanpicker,” the show wrote.

Meanwhile, Colby was all business. Before the Wolfe brothers shipped out to Ohio for their next pick, Colby revealed that she even made reservations at a hotel in Columbus for them.

“So don’t go on any adventures,” she warned them.

Mike cheekily added that most hotels that they go to don’t take reservations. But this is just another example of how Colby makes sure the two are well taken care of during their travels. Before they finally rolled out, Colby told Robbie to “watch that lead foot” and headed back into the shop.

‘American Pickers’ Host Reveals How He ‘Rolls’

The clip opened on a conversation between the Wolfe brothers and Colby as they loaded into the Antique Archaeology van.

“So the way I roll is 10 pairs of underwear and one pair of socks,” Wolfe announced.

“That’s the way to roll. I’ve been telling you that for years,” Colby added.

Given how much Colby has been traveling recently, she has her packing methods down to a science. Lately, the American Pickers star has been traveling the country for both leisure and business. She even shared a beachfront photo most recently that showed she’s on the move again.

Apparently, according to her conversation with the Wolfe brothers during the episode, she’s tried to pass on her knowledge to Mike, but he just now decided to take her advice.

“I know, I finally started listening. Listen up, Robbie,” the American Pickers host admitted.

That’s when Robbie added, “As long as it doesn’t smell, that’s all I care about.”

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’ Star Danielle Colby Plants Kiss on Fiancé in Beach Sunset Pic

“American Pickers” star Danielle Colby shares an beachside moment with her fiance. It looks like the couple is having some in Puerto Rico!. Danielle Colby is showing off her sweet relationship in her latest Instagram post. The “American Pickers” star is happily engaged to Jeremy Scheuch, who calls himself a “semi-retired artist living in Puerto Rico via Chicago and Kansas City.” Colby’s post shows the couple kissing on a beach in Puerto Rico. The background shows a beautiful sunset.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

How Much American Pickers Star Mike Wolfe Is Reportedly Shelling Out In His Divorce

Popular antiquing favorite American Pickers might be a fun and breezy little viewing experience, but unfortunately, behind the scenes the reality show has been anything but tranquil. Co-star Frank Fritz went to rehab and was ultimately let go from the series, and other lead Mike Wolfe has been working his way through a time consuming and expensive divorce. Those legal proceedings finally concluded earlier this month after about a year, and if the circulating reports are to be believed, the experience was quite costly.
TROUBLE RELATIONSHIP
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’ Fans Believe One Episode Is Worst of the Series

One of the most impressive things about the History Channel series, American Pickers is the excitement the show’s hosts have in their picking. Since 2010, the American Pickers have been taking viewers all across the country as they visit collectors of all sorts; sorting through attics, barns, backyards, basements, sheds, and so much more – looking for any special find to add to their collections. Or, in some cases, even to the collections of others.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’ Star Frank Fritz Once Geeked Out Over Rare Sci-Fi Find

Fans have not been happy about Frank Fritz being absent from American Pickers since last summer, however, he did have some great moments. The interpersonal feud set aside, Frank was a great part of the show over the years. He appeared in over 300 episodes and is a big part of why the show has been so successful. He was the goofy and loveable guy that had a thing for rock ‘n roll, oil cans, and mid-century toys.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’ Airing in a New Time Slot This Season: How To Watch

American Pickers fans might need to rethink their Saturday night plans. The History Channel show now has a new time slot. Usually, American Pickers stars Mike and Robbie Wolfe and Danielle Colby greet us each Monday night at 9/8 CT. With the first day of the workweek over, fans could crash on their couches after a long day and a hot supper and catch up on the new adventures of the Wolfe brothers and Colby. Sometimes, if they’re lucky, that means they’ll find a classic car or unique piece of burlesque history. But almost always, the hosts of the show meet a fellow collectible enthusiast with a touching story about how these items reminded them of a significant time in their lives. Even something as small as an old motor oil sign can bring people back to their childhood, and that’s why the American Pickers dedicate so much of their time to finding these special items.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danielle Colby
Outsider.com

‘SEAL Team’: One Departed Character Will Make a Return in Upcoming Episode

New year, new episodes SEAL Team, folks. The hit show on CBS returned with its eleventh episode on January 2. With the show being around for several seasons now, some characters have come and gone. Some of those characters fans really latched onto and miss a great deal. Two of those characters are Trent and Thirty Mike. When asked if either could return this season, TV Line’s Matt Webb Mitovich revealed that, “I have no updates on those two fellas, but I can tell you that dearly departed Full Metal (played by Scott Foxx) will return this Sunday, in a special way.”
TV SERIES
FanSided

How to watch Dexter: New Blood episode 9 tonight live online

Christmas and New Year’s are over, but thankfully we still have two more episodes of Dexter: New Blood to look forward to watching! The penultimate episode of Dexter: New Blood, titled “The Family Business.”. At the end of episode 8, Kurt attempted to kill Harrison, only to be...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Pickers#Antique Archaeology
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’ Gives Look at ‘Rusty and Rare’ Item Ahead of Saturday’s New Episode

The stars of American Pickers often find objects that to some, just seem like peculiar junk, but to others are distinct symbols of their childhood. Oftentimes, these pieces of memorabilia will be old Coca-Cola coolers or cartoon character lunchboxes. Recently, though, host Mike Wolfe’s brother, Robert, found a sign that used to be a staple feature at gas stations and general stores.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’ Star Frank Fritz Embraced His Inner-Child When Visiting This Toy Store

One of the best parts about American Pickers is that the stars always seem to tap into someone’s childhood with the simplest of objects. It could be a rusted-out sign or a comical knick-knack, and each time, it always triggers a pleasant memory from their early years. Both Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz have had this happen to them, and sometimes, this even happens when the duo discovers an object that the current owner forgot they had.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Instagram
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’ Returns Tonight, Mike Wolfe Teases Incredible ‘Vintage’ Finds

“American Pickers” fans, make sure you tune into the History Channel show tonight to see an incredible find from host Mike Wolfe. The “Americans Pickers” host gave fans a sneak peek at his “vintage” find in an Instagram post earlier today. In the post, we see a photo of Wolfe examining a beautiful clear glass scale. Painted onto the scale are numbers, and in the middle is an intricate drawing. The drawing shows a few witches gathered around a fire, which likely ties into the fortune theme on the scale. “Your fortune and weight, one cent” is written on the piece, after all.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

357K+
Followers
36K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy