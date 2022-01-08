‘Law & Order: OC’ Star Tamara Taylor Remembers Late Hollywood Icon Sidney Poitier

Law & Order: Organized Crime actress Tamara Taylor paid tribute to actor Sidney Poitier after his tragic passing.

“Farewell…” Taylor wrote on her Instagram. “And a million thank you’s to this elegant trailblazer 🕊”

The caption accompanied a black and white photo of the late actor.

Taylor joins a very long list of actors also eulogizing the iconic actor. Maureen McCormick, Scott Eastwood, LaMonica Garrett, Ron Howard, and many others shared tributes. Morgan Freeman, who was friends with Poitier, tweeted: “Sidney was my inspiration, my guiding light, my friend. Sending love to Joanna and his family.”

As for Poitier’s family, they shared a lengthy and heartfelt statement regarding his passing. While they had “no words to convey the deep sense of loss and sadness” at his death, the family was “grateful he was able to spend his last day surrounded by his family and friends.”

“His absence feels like a giant hole in our family and our hearts,” the statement continued. “Although he is no longer here with us in this realm, his beautiful soul will continue to guide and inspire us. He will live on in us, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren — in every belly laugh, every curious inquiry, every act of compassion and kindness. His legacy will live on in the world, continuing to inspire not only with his incredible body of work, but even more so with his humanity.”

President Biden Pays Tribute to Sidney Poitier

Additionally, Poitier received another honor after his death: a personal statement from the White House. While it is unsurprising that a star of this magnitude would warrant a eulogy from the president, it’s still heartwarming to read.

“Sidney was more than just one of the finest actors in our history,” the statement

. “His iconic performances in films like The Defiant Ones, A Raisin in the Sun, Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner, and In the Heat of the Night held a mirror up to America’s racial attitudes in the 1950s and 1960s.”

“The son of tomato farmers in the Bahamas,” Biden added. “Sidney became the first Black man to win the Academy Award for Best Actor. But the trail he blazed extended leaps and bounds beyond his background or profession. He blazed a path for our Nation to follow, and a legacy that touches every part of our society today.”

The President also extended good wishes to Poitier’s wife, Joanna, as well as his daughters, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He also praised Poitier as “the once-in-a-generation actor and advocate whose work carried so much dignity, power, and grace that it changed the world on and off the big screen.”

“May God bless Sidney Poitier,” the statement concluded.