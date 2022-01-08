ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Chicago Fire’: When Viewers Can Expect to Learn More About Pelham’s Past

By Shelby Scott
 1 day ago
Outsiders spent weeks and weeks spent wondering about Stella Kidd‘s return. And now, “Chicago Fire” fans are relieved as we know the actress doesn’t plan on going anywhere. That said, the character’s return to screens has inspired other questions. These mainly include a) what kind of relationship Kidd eventually develops with 81’s new Lieutenant Jason Pelham and b) what his full story is.

As we know, Pelham saw some inter-departmental trouble after he caught another fireman looting jewelry from a house fire. However, many don’t know the true story. Others within the department assume he’s been bounced around due to a temper and an inability to lead well.

Nevertheless, previews for next week’s new “Chicago Fire” episode, “Fog of War,” see Pelham in a less than positive position. And we’re left to wonder, will it cost him his new job?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=09uFsRgdWh8

Video can’t be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Chicago Fire 10×11 Promo "Fog of War" (HD) (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=09uFsRgdWh8)

For now, we’ll have to wait for the Wednesday episode to learn more. That said, CarterMatt has further provided us with insight as to when we may learn more about Pelham’s backstory.

As per the outlet, it’s uncertain whether Pelham, played by Brett Dalton, will remain on the cast through season 10. However, thanks to “Chicago Fire” showrunner Derek Haas we can expect to learn more of Pelham’s back story very soon.

“We’re going to look into more of why he was floating for as long as he was, and that story is just beginning,” Haas shared. “[T]here are some enemies out there who were perfectly content to keep him out of the permanent leadership position. So that’s going to bring in the whole house.”

Does Pelham Struggle to Respect Authority on ‘Chicago Fire’?

As we know, part of why Pelham floated for so long is because he punched a superior. That said, we also later learned he had his own reasons. A rapid decision on Pelham’s part kept the officer from suffering more than he might have if the truth actually came out.

However, as we’ve seen in episodes following Pelham’s debut, the character does struggle to manage his temper a little. We then wonder if that factors as another reason why it took so long for the lieutenant to find a permanent spot.

In speaking to that temper, the outlet speculated that perhaps the reason Pelham has struggled is because he never previously allowed someone to hold a certain level of authority above him. So while we can tell the “Chicago Fire” character holds a standard of respect for Boden, there has to be a more significant reason as to why he has enemies within “Chicago Fire’s” fire department.

In addition, the outlet mentioned the potential for Chief Boden to face backlash as he’s the first authority figure to award Pelham a position of greater authority since the strange incident. Alongside Pelham’s developing story, it will be interesting to see, especially following the closure of last week’s episode of “Chicago Fire” whether our beloved chief begins to intimidation and overall pressure following his decision.

