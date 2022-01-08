Bills vs. Jets | How to watch, stream, and listen | Week 18

It is always nice to see a friendship that can stand the test of time and location. This past Sunday, former Buffalo Bill Lee Smith was back in Western New York with his new team the Atlanta Falcons. It is pretty obvious that the former Buffalo Bills is still very much in touch with his old teammates that they still share a lot of love for each other. Smith was mic'ed up for the game and check out some of the conversations he had with his former teammates.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO