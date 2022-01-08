ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Bills vs. Jets | How to watch, stream, and listen | Week 18

By Jourdon LaBarber
the buffalo bills
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bills can clinch a second straight AFC East title with a win over the Jets in their season finale at Highmark Stadium. Here's everything you need to know to follow along. In addition to the local broadcast market, the game will be televised in most parts of New York State...

www.buffalobills.com

The Spun

NFL Fans Were Furious With CBS On Sunday Afternoon

NFL fans were not happy with CBS on Sunday afternoon, but the network isn’t to blame. Due to league broadcasting rules, CBS had to switch in some markets from the end of the Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers game to show the start of the New York Jets at Buffalo Bills contest.
NFL
Sporting News

What channel is Chiefs vs. Broncos on today? Time, TV schedule for NFL Saturday game

The Chiefs took a hit in last week’s loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. They fell to 11-5, second in the AFC behind the Tennessee Titans, who are also 11-5. To make matters worse, the Chiefs’ 6-5 conference record puts them behind the Titans (7-4) in the conference. They also lost their head to head, so the only chance the Chiefs have of picking up the No. 1 seed is to beat the Broncos in the final week of the season while the Titans lose.
NFL
Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo Lineman Gets Unusual Gift From Former Bills Teammate

It is always nice to see a friendship that can stand the test of time and location. This past Sunday, former Buffalo Bill Lee Smith was back in Western New York with his new team the Atlanta Falcons. It is pretty obvious that the former Buffalo Bills is still very much in touch with his old teammates that they still share a lot of love for each other. Smith was mic'ed up for the game and check out some of the conversations he had with his former teammates.
NFL
The Clemson Insider

Former Tiger cut by NFL team

A former Clemson standout was cut by an NFL team on Saturday. The New York Jets announced they have released defensive lineman Shaq Lawson. Lawson (6-3, 267) was acquired by the Jets from the Houston Texans on (...)
NFL
#The Jets#Mobile Web#American Football#Afc East#Cbs Play By Play#Ctv Toronto#Tsn 1 And#The Bills Mobile App#M T Bank#Buffalobills Com#Safari#Ios Mobile#Settings#The Bills Radio Network#Wcmf
Times Union

Jets vs. Bills: How to watch and stream online

This season flew by—it’s the final week of the extended 2021 NFL regular season. Some teams are resting starters for the playoffs, while others are getting ready to call it a year. On Sunday, the New York Jets (4-12) will head to Highmark Stadium to take on the Buffalo Bills (10-6) to try to spoil the Bills’ AFC East crown.
NFL
Bolts From The Blue

Chargers vs. Raiders Week 18: How to watch, streaming, odds, and more

The Chargers are in Las Vegas tonight to fight for their playoff lives against a Raiders team that has their own plans of punching their ticket to the postseason. Having already beaten the Raiders handily in week four, the Chargers should feel confident heading into today’s game but we all know this is an “any given Sunday”-type of league. It doesn’t even matter what happened seven days ago. What matters is tonight and only tonight.
NFL
the buffalo bills

Victory Speech: "AFC East Champs, Baby!"

Watch head coach, Sean McDermott's victory speech after the Bills' 27-10 victory over the New York Jets to clinch the 2021-22 AFC East Championship. Victory Speech is presented by Nextiva.
NFL
the buffalo bills

Greg Cosell: Bills-Jets In-Depth Game Preview

NFL Films senior producer/ESPN NFL Matchup co-host Greg Cosell joined One Bills Live to give his breakdown of Sunday's Bills-Jets game. Greg examined why the Bills have had a resurgence in the run game and the multiple designs that go into it. He discussed what he's noticed from the improved Jets, how QB Zach Wilson is coming off of the best performance of his rookie season and how the Bills defensive line will fare this weekend. Finally, he shared his thoughts on the team's recent success offensively in the red zone.
NFL
the buffalo bills

Bills Pod Squad | S2 Ep. 17 | Terry Pegula

Bills owner Terry Pegula joins his wife Kim and her co-host Maddy Glab in this week's Bills Pod Squad episode. Ever wonder what an owner does during the game? Terry offers details on his game day routine including what he takes notes on during each game. He talks about his observations on the team, what he likes most about the 2021 squad and the way they interact. He shares his proudest moment since Brandon Beane and Sean McDermott came to Buffalo and what it's been like watching Josh Allen's growth. Terry also discusses his postgame routine and which players seek him out for a postgame hug. The crew previews Sunday's game against the Jets and potentially playing a home playoff game in Orchard Park in front of a full stadium.
NFL
chiefs.com

How to Watch and Listen | Week 18: Chiefs vs. Broncos

The Kansas City Chiefs wrap up the regular season on Saturday with a matchup against the Denver Broncos. Here's how to catch the game. Live Streams are available on the following platforms: *. - Chiefs Mobile App. - Chiefs mobile website. *Users should "Allow Location Access" (via Settings > Privacy...
NFL

Comments / 0

