Bills vs. Jets | How to watch, stream, and listen | Week 18

Bills owner Terry Pegula joins his wife Kim and her co-host Maddy Glab in this week's Bills Pod Squad episode. Ever wonder what an owner does during the game? Terry offers details on his game day routine including what he takes notes on during each game. He talks about his observations on the team, what he likes most about the 2021 squad and the way they interact. He shares his proudest moment since Brandon Beane and Sean McDermott came to Buffalo and what it's been like watching Josh Allen's growth. Terry also discusses his postgame routine and which players seek him out for a postgame hug. The crew previews Sunday's game against the Jets and potentially playing a home playoff game in Orchard Park in front of a full stadium.
