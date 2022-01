The Detroit Lions’ 2022 NFL Draft fate has been decided, at least when it comes to their first of two first-round picks this April. As the result of the Lions beating the Green Bay Packers this afternoon, the Jacksonville Jaguars will be picking No. 1 overall when the draft kicks off April 28, from Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nev. Meanwhile, Brad Holmes & Co. will be picking for the first time of the night at No. 2 overall.

NFL ・ 7 HOURS AGO