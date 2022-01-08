ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Mariah Bell becomes the oldest US women's figure skating national champion in 95 years

By Seán Federico-O'Murchú, CNN
KSBW.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRelated video above: Little girl impresses neighbors by figure skating on frozen street. It's been a long wait for 25-year-old Mariah Bell. For the first time in the nine years she's been a senior competitor, Bell...

www.ksbw.com

Comments / 0

Related
People

Skater Gracie Gold 'Overwhelmed' After Emotional Routine Returning from Depression Struggles

Gracie Gold made an impressive return to the ice during the U.S. Figure Skating Championships Thursday. Gold, 26, finished a nearly three-minute routine to "East of Eden" at Bridgestone Arena in Tennessee, pulling in a score of 67.61, The Washington Post reports. Her performance comes after years of struggles for the Olympic bronze medalist, who has battled an eating disorder, depression and anxiety.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Figure Skating#Olympics#Free Skate#Olympian#U S Olympic
MassLive.com

U.S. Championships 2022 figure skating: Live stream, TV schedule, how to watch Nathan Chen, top American skaters

The 2022 U.S. Figure Skating Championships head into the senior events in primetime as this week’s figure skating goes from streaming-only to airing on NBC. The U.S. Championships in Nashville, Tennessee kicked off earlier this week with the Junior events. But now, it’s time for the top American skaters to hit the ice, including Nathan Chen, Vincent Zhou, and Jason Brown on the men’s side as well as Alysa Liu, Karen Chen, Mariah Bell and Amber Glenn on the women’s side. This week’s event will be one last major outing before the skaters prepare for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. All of this week’s coverage will be available to stream live via Peacock. Meanwhile, key events will be broadcast on TV via NBC Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
NASHVILLE, TN
WGAU

Bell tops Chen to win first US figure skating championship

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — Mariah Bell had been to the U.S. Figure Skating Championships nine times without standing atop the podium. She'd finished second once. Third a couple times. A disappointing fifth four years ago, when the ever-smiling Bell arrived at nationals as one of the leading contenders for the three-woman team headed to that year's Winter Olympics.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
olympics.com

Mariah Bell captures U.S. title on ninth try, set to lead American women's trio

Four years after she couldn't find her best in the Olympic season at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships, Mariah Bell delivered right when she needed to. The 25-year-old, in her ninth appearance at the national championships, skated two crowd-pleasing programs in the event to seal her first gold on Friday (7 January) in Nashville, scoring a 216.25 overall. It's her fourth career medal at nationals.
SWIMMING & SURFING
The Guardian

Nathan Chen makes statement with record short program at US nationals

Clearly back on his game, Nathan Chen set a short program record at the US figure skating championships on Saturday. With a performance full of superb footwork and spins – there were two massive quads in it, too – Chen sent a message to all his competitors, here and abroad. His 115.39 points beat the nationals mark of 114.13 he set in 2020.
SPORTS
NBC Sports

2022 U.S. Figure Skating Championships scores, results

Full scores and results from the 2022 U.S. Figure Skating Championships in Nashville …. 7. Valentina Plazas/Maximiliano Fernandez — 49.80. 5. Christina Carreira/Anthony Ponomarenko — 77.90. 6. Emily Bratti/Ian Somerville — 76.70. 7. Katarina Wolfkostin/Jeffrey Chen — 75.28. 8. Eva Pate/Logan Bye — 73.06. 9....
SWIMMING & SURFING
People

Figure Skater Mariah Bell Says Adam Rippon 'Brings the Fun' as One of Her Coaches

Mariah Bell is leading the women's pack at the 2022 U.S. Figure Skating Championships, in Nashville, Tennessee, this week, and she's had a little help from a familiar face. The athlete, who placed first in the women's short program on Thursday, has a coaching team led by Rafael Arutyunyan and including former Olympian Adam Rippon. Rippon, a fellow figure skater, won a bronze medal during the team figure skating event during the Pyeongchang Games.
NASHVILLE, TN
mynbc5.com

Crash derails Olympic hopes for North Country luge duo

SIGULDA, LATVIA — A pair of Olympic luge hopefuls from northern New York saw their years-long journey end suddenly Friday, crashing during a qualifying run in Latvia. Chris Mazdzer and Jayson Terdiman, both residents of the Tri-Lakes area, had their sled flip during a turn in a "winner-take-all" race to determine who would represent Team USA in the upcoming Winter Olympics. Neither was injured during the incident.
SPORTS
AFP

Chen wins short program at US figure skating championhips

Three-time world champion Nathan Chen, a top contender for Beijing Olympic gold, won the men's short program on Saturday at the US Figure Skating Championships. - Covid-hit Liu to Beijing - The selection committee announced the three US women who will skate at Beijing, picking Covid-hit two-time US champion Alysa Liu to join 2022 US champion Mariah Bell and runner-up Karen Chen in China.
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy