Giants' Alex Bachman: Promoted again

Antonio Brown had plenty of things to say this Friday while on the “Full Send Podcast.” He even discussed his future as a football player. During his time on the show, Brown revealed that he currently has an offer to play football. However, that offer isn’t from an NFL team.
NFL fans were not happy with CBS on Sunday afternoon, but the network isn’t to blame. Due to league broadcasting rules, CBS had to switch in some markets from the end of the Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers game to show the start of the New York Jets at Buffalo Bills contest.
It didn’t take very long for former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown to open up about his eventful week. Brown made an appearance on the “Full Send Podcast” this Friday to discuss his fallout with the Buccaneers. While on the show, the All-Pro wide receiver mentioned his former quarterback, Tom Brady.
Antonio Brown has made a lot of questionable comments over the past day, and it was only a matter of time before someone called him out about what he said about Tom Brady. Antonio Brown is burning bridges as fast as he can on his exit tour from the Buccaneers. Even Tom Brady can’t escape the criticism, which is strange considering what Brady did for Brown to get this opportunity.
Could we have a blockbuster NFL head coaching trade this offseason?. According to FOX NFL insider Jay Glazer, the Las Vegas Raiders could look to make a blockbuster trade for a head coach. While the Raiders have been linked to Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh, the AFC West franchise...
Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is likely hoping Broncos head coach Vic Fangio doesn’t go anywhere next season. After Reid’s Chiefs came back to win, he spoke to the media and touched on how great the Broncos played under Fangio for this game. “My hat goes off to...
Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay has never lost an NFL game when his team had the lead at halftime. That is about to change, though. The Rams and the 49ers are tied, 24-24, with a couple of minutes remaining in overtime. San Francisco has the ball and is driving. With a touchdown, the 49ers will win the game; with a field goal, the 49ers will need to stop the Rams from scoring on their ensuing drive.
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson entered the Week 18 home matchup against the Chicago Bears with a golden opportunity to make history. Jefferson notched an astounding 1,509 receiving yards over the Vikings’ opening 16 games of the campaign. The former LSU star simply formed stout chemistry with quarterback Kirk Cousins.
GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Pro Bowl free safety Quandre Diggs suffered a broken fibula and a dislocated ankle in the fourth quarter of the Seattle Seahawks' 38-30 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, per coach Pete Carroll. Diggs, who's in the final year of his contract, was sobbing as he...
The Minnesota Vikings are reportedly moving away from head coach Mike Zimmer, according to CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora. Per league sources, the Vikings are expected to let go of Zimmer this week. However, the team will keep longtime general manager Rick Speilman in place. Zimmer was reportedly almost...
Ever since last offseason, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson has been mentioned in trade rumors. With the 2022 offseason approaching very soon, those rumors are starting to heat up again. During this Friday’s edition of Get Up, former NFL general manager Mike Tannenbaum shared his thoughts on Wilson’s future in...
The Seattle Seahawks played spoiler against the Arizona Cardinals today and beat their NFC West rivals. But they suffered a pretty disheartening injury in the process. Late in the game, Seahawks free safety Quandre Diggs suffered a serious leg injury that required an inflatable cast placed on it. He had to be carted off the field.
ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Football Team was forced to deal with another tragic situation after third-year defensive end Montez Sweat's brother was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon. According to the Henrico County Police Division's Twitter feed, Anthony Sweat, 27, was shot and killed at an apartment complex in the...
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz had quite the performance to forget in the Week 18 road loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Colts simply needed a win over the Jaguars to not only clinch the season sweep over them but also to lock up a wild-card spot in the AFC. However, the Jaguars defense had other plans in mind.
The Cleveland Browns have reportedly made a surprising decision on starting quarterback Baker Mayfield heading into the 2022 offseason. While many expect the Browns to part ways with the former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick, Cleveland will reportedly roll with Mayfield as the starter heading into the 2022 regular season.
If this was Mike Zimmer’s final game as the Minnesota Vikings head coach, he’s going out with some angry fans. The Vikings beat the Bears, 31-17, on Sunday afternoon, to conclude their 2021 regular season with a victory. While the fan base is likely happy with a win,...
On Saturday, NFL Network insider announced that Vic Fangio’s coaching future with the Denver Broncos is in doubt. Fangio, who is wrapping up his third season in the Mile High City, currently owns a 19-29 record. He has shown flashes of being a good head coach at times, but the Broncos’ roster doesn’t have enough talent at quarterback to be a legit contender.
