Troy Reimink: HBO's 'Station Eleven' is powerful pandemic viewing

Station Eleven Season 1, Episode 1 can be hard to watch. A deadly virus is ravaging through the city changing life as we know it. It’s difficult to watch because we’re in the midst of a worldwide pandemic and the uncertainty of the future has us all on edge. Nevertheless, the first episode of this limited series is intriguing to say the least. The first scene is of a post-apocalyptic theatre. The entire place is ruined, the seats are turned over and fauna is scattered all over the place. A lanyard abandoned in the ground hints that the last play at the theatre was King Lear. The next scene cuts to ten days prior and the audience is watching a dramatic performance of King Lear. Javeen, a journalist is sitting in the audience when he notices the signs of King Lear having a heart attack. Javeen is no doctor but the claims that he watches a lot of Greys Anatomy. Javeen attempts to save King Lear but when find out that he succumbs to a heart attack. Backstage, Javeen encounters Kirsten a young girl that was part of the play, standing alone in the midst of the chaos. Kirsten’s chaperone seems to have disappeared but because he has a good heart Javeen takes it upon himself to make sure he gets home safe.

TV SERIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO