ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Troy Reimink: HBO's 'Station Eleven' is powerful pandemic viewing

By Troy Reimink Columnist
Sentinel-Echo
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleI can’t remember why I picked it up when I did, but in March 2020, as the world was grappling with COVID-19’s onset, I happened to be halfway through “Station Eleven,” a beloved novel by Emily St. John Mandel that imagines a world ravaged by a flu pandemic. Nothing like a...

www.sentinel-echo.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Forgotten Julia Roberts Movie Is a Big Hit on Netflix

Julia Roberts can still draw a crowd, especially on Netflix. The beloved star appears in six movies on the streaming platform, including the 1998 drama Stepmom. The film, co-starring Susan Sarandon, was posted on Netflix on Dec. 1. As of this writing, Stepmom holds the number eight position on Netflix's Top 10 movies in the U.S. chart.
MOVIES
Popculture

An Infamous Tom Hanks Flop Is Exiting Netflix Soon

Director Lana Wachowski is back at the box office next week with The Matrix Resurrections next week, which will definitely send people down a rabbit hole of her past work. However, you might want to catch the 2013 drama Cloud Atlas, an infamous but ambitious flop, before it leaves Netflix on Jan. 31. Starring Tom Hanks, Halle Berry, Hugh Grant, and Hugo Weaving, Cloud Atlas tells the story of reincarnation, with souls traveling through different moments in time and showing how an act of kindness can have a ripple effect through history and the universe.
TV & VIDEOS
BGR.com

A mysterious new Netflix miniseries just flew to the top of the charts

With as many original shows and movies as Netflix delivers, some are inevitably going to fall through the cracks. But while plenty of great TV shows never get the attention that they deserve, others come out of nowhere to make a huge splash. Look no further than Squid Game earlier this year. It could be ages before any show tops the Korean mega-hit, but in the meantime, a new mystery miniseries on Netflix called Stay Close is exploding up the charts just days after its debut.
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Georgia State
TechRadar

The House may be Netflix's creepiest and weirdest show in some time

Netflix has dropped the first official trailer for upcoming anthology series The House – and it may be the streamer's creepiest TV production in a long time. The adult stop-motion miniseries, which will be released on January 14, 2022, is billed as an "eccentric dark comedy" by Netflix. And, judging by its first creepy, unnerving and downright bizarre teaser, that's putting things mildly.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

The Rock Has Another Movie in the Netflix Top 10 and it's One Nobody Expected

As we've learned time and time again over the last couple of years, Netflix subscribers love The Rock. Dawyne Johnson has had multiple movies make major waves on Netflix over the last few months. Johnson and Kevin Hart's Central Intelligence was a huge hit in global Netflix markets after it was added earlier this year, and the original film Red Notice was Netflix's biggest movie of all time. Now, Johnson has yet another movie climbing up the Netflix charts, and it's one that some fans may have forgotten about.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘Bridgerton’: Netflix Sets Season 2 Premiere Date, Reveals More Plot Details – Watch Announcement

On Christmas Day 2020, Netflix launched Shondaland’s first series for the streamer, Bridgerton, a Regency England drama that became a worldwide phenomenon. To mark the one-year anniversary of the hugely popular series’ premiere, Netflix and Shondaland today are revealing the premiere date for Bridgerton’s upcoming second season. It will debut Friday, March 25. Along with the Season 2 premiere date announcement, delivered by several Bridgerton returning and new cast members (you can watch it below), Netflix has provided the most detailed synopsis yet of the new season, based on The Viscount Who Loved Me, the second of Julia Quinn’s Bridgerton novels...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Himesh Patel
Person
Daniel Zovatto
Person
Shakespeare
The Hollywood Reporter

How ‘Star Trek’ Pulled Off One of Its More Disturbing Episodes

Star Trek has spent nearly six decades building science fiction stories on the backs of contemporary issues. From racism to eugenics, the Final Frontier has found significant success threading its space-based adventures and action around socially relevant themes. But rarely has it tackled a subject as dark as terrorism, and with such unflinching conviction, like it did with the underrated Deep Space Nine episode, “The Darkness and the Light.” The episode debuted 25 years ago this week. Written by Ronald D. Moore (based on a story and pitch by future Hannibal showrunner Bryan Fuller), “Darkness and the Light” explores the past...
TV SERIES
Decider.com

‘Station Eleven’ Episode 7 Recap: Excursions

“Goodbye My Damaged Home,” the seventh episode of Station Eleven, revolves in part around two or three complex pieces of music, depending on how you’re counting. The first two are Art Blakey and the Jazz Messenger’s “A Chant for Bu” and A Tribe Called Quest’s “Excursions,” the latter a song that samples and reconfigures the time signature of the former. In the case of “A Chant for Bu,” the song is being played by Frank, the disabled ghostwriter brother of our old hero Jeevan, when he fields a phonecall from his (dying) nurse sister Siya, begging him to let Jeevan into his high-rise apartment.
TV & VIDEOS
Traverse City Record-Eagle

Troy Reimink: 'Don't Look Up' is a dark and timely feel-bad comedy

Netflix’s new film “Don’t Look Up” begins with the discovery of something horrifying: Leonardo DiCaprio’s idea of a Michigan accent. There’s more. Written and directed by Adam McKay, the apocalyptic comedy stars DiCaprio as Randall, a Michigan State University astronomy professor, and Jennifer Lawrence as Kate, a graduate student who during a routine night of stargazing notices something startling: A massive, previously unknown comet is hurtling directly toward Earth and will kill all of humanity in just over six months. Fun holiday viewing for the whole family!
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbo#Pandemic#Station Eleven#The Traveling Symphony#The Georgia Flu
Rolling Stone

‘Archive 81’: Netflix Drops Trailer for New Found-Footage Horror Show

Netflix has shared the new trailer for their supernatural mystery series Archive 81, arriving on the streaming service on Jan. 14. Archive 81, loosely based on a popular podcast, weaves together two story lines: In 1994, a documentarian named Melody is working on a film about her bizarre and possibly cult-filled apartment building, and — 25 years later — an archivist reconstructs Melody’s story by restoring her scorched videotapes. “I’m obsessed with mystery box shows, the kind that lead us down a rabbit hole into a strange, dark world,” showrunner, executive producer and writer Rebecca Sonnenshine said in a statement.  “Archive 81 is a character-driven, deeply emotional story about the nature of art, faith, and the search for identity — all wrapped up in a frayed blanket of existential dread. The show also gave this film geek the chance to unearth all sorts of forgotten media formats as found footage, which results in a unique, visually textured story that is both beautiful and terrifying.” Archive 81’s eight hour-long episodes arrive on Netflix Jan. 14. The series stars Dina Shihabi as Melody and Mamoudou Athie as archivist Dan Turner, and features The Conjuring and Malignant director James Wan among its producers.
TV SERIES
Observer

‘Station Eleven’: Getting To Know the Prophet (Or Cult Leader) David

The HBO Max miniseries Station Eleven is, in the words of showrunner Patrick Somerville, an “aggressive adaptation” of Emily St. John Mandel’s acclaimed novel of the same name. The miniseries has deviated from its source material from the start—the novel is told from multiple viewpoints; the show prioritizes protagonist Kirsten Raymonde—but episodes 6 and 7 particularly highlight the ways in which Somerville and company have restructured the narrative.
TV & VIDEOS
TVOvermind

Station Eleven Season 1 Episode 1: The Flu That Changed The World

Station Eleven Season 1, Episode 1 can be hard to watch. A deadly virus is ravaging through the city changing life as we know it. It’s difficult to watch because we’re in the midst of a worldwide pandemic and the uncertainty of the future has us all on edge. Nevertheless, the first episode of this limited series is intriguing to say the least. The first scene is of a post-apocalyptic theatre. The entire place is ruined, the seats are turned over and fauna is scattered all over the place. A lanyard abandoned in the ground hints that the last play at the theatre was King Lear. The next scene cuts to ten days prior and the audience is watching a dramatic performance of King Lear. Javeen, a journalist is sitting in the audience when he notices the signs of King Lear having a heart attack. Javeen is no doctor but the claims that he watches a lot of Greys Anatomy. Javeen attempts to save King Lear but when find out that he succumbs to a heart attack. Backstage, Javeen encounters Kirsten a young girl that was part of the play, standing alone in the midst of the chaos. Kirsten’s chaperone seems to have disappeared but because he has a good heart Javeen takes it upon himself to make sure he gets home safe.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Vulture

Station Eleven Recap: Leavin’ Jeevan

What happened to Jeevan? The idea that he intentionally abandoned Kirsten was unthinkable, and yet the possibility was aggressively teased. He behaved erratically, including talking to his dead siblings; he was increasingly frustrated with Kirsten’s comic-book obsession; his brother nicknamed him “Leavin’ Jeevan.” In his lowest moments, Jeevan even blamed Kirsten for Frank’s death. But this week, we learn Jeevan was mauled by the same wolf that had been stalking Kirsten’s rabbit traps and which we heard baying in the background of previous episodes. He was angry with Kirsten when it happened, but the reason he was out so late at night was to recover her copy of Station Eleven, which he’d callously thrown into the woods. He vanishes from her life on an errand to repair their relationship. He doesn’t die. He harnesses whatever instinct caused him to leap onstage to help Arthur — to make sure a young girl made it home — and puts it at the center of his postapocalyptic life. In short, “Dr. Chaudhary” is a perfect answer to the question that has hung over the entire season. No notes.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy