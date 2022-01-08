ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

Police Identify Fifth Potential ‘Shopping Cart’ Killer Victim

By Corbin Bolies
 1 day ago
Police in Fairfax County, Virginia, believe they may have connected a fifth victim to the so-called “shopping cart” killer, authorities said at a press conference Friday. Officials said they received a “critical tip” over the...

Related
TheDailyBeast

Idiot Tried to Cut Line at Doja Cat Show With Bomb Threat, Cops Say

A man who allegedly thought he could cut the line to get into Doja Cat’s Indianapolis show by claiming he had a bomb sowed fear and chaos on Saturday. Police responded to the threat at the AT&T Playoff Live concert at Monument Circle and searched the man. He had no explosives on him but was arrested on outstanding warrants. “He exercised very poor judgment,” Deputy Chief Joshua Barker told IndyStar.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheDailyBeast

Mom Charged for Stuffing Her COVID-Positive Teen Son in Her Trunk to Get Tested

A mom in Houston took a novel route to limiting her exposure to her son with COVID-19 this week: she made him ride in her trunk on the way to a testing site, police said. Sarah Beam, 41, allegedly put her 13-year-old in the trunk of her car when she drove to a testing site in a high school football stadium. He had tested positive already, but she wanted to confirm with a second test and determine if she herself was positive while also avoiding exposure. Staff at the testing site told her she couldn’t be tested until she released the teenager. It’s unclear if she ever got the swab, though, because authorities intervened, and the teenager moved to the backseat. Beam has been charged with felony child endangerment.
HOUSTON, TX
TheDailyBeast

Prosecutor Says Crumbley Parents Asked for Vodka and OJ While on the Lam

In a hearing on Friday, new details emerged about the alleged conduct of James and Jennifer Crumbley while they were on the run in the wake of their son Ethan’s mass shooting at Oxford High School. Oakland County, Michigan prosecutor Karen McDonald said that, as soon as their son was arrested, the Crumbleys began scheming to go on the run. They moved personal items into storage and liquidated their assets with plans to sell their horses and house. They then siphoned $3,000 from Ethan’s bank account, leaving just 99 cents in there, and accumulated four burner phones. Once they were on the lam, they specifically asked a friend to fetch them orange juice and vodka while they hid in an art studio in suburban Detroit, McDonald said. Though the couple’s attorney argued that the couple had no intentions of fleeing, McDonald said, “These are not the actions of individuals who wanted to turn themselves in.”
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
TheDailyBeast

NYC Man Dies Months After Anti-Asian Hate Crime Left Him Brutalized

An Asian man who was brutally beaten while collecting cans in New York City’s East Harlem neighborhood last April has died, the New York Daily News reports. Yao Pan Ma, 61, died on Dec. 31 after he spent months in intensive medical care, including in an induced coma, following the April 23 incident. Police arrested Jarrod Powell, a 50-year-old homeless man, in connection with the attack. Powell denied any hostility toward Asian people, but said he attacked Ma because he had been mugged a day earlier by “a Korean” and a Japanese man. Powell was charged with attempted murder and assault as a hate crime and transferred to Rikers Island, though his charges are expected to be upgraded to murder. More than 9,000 incidents of anti-Asian hate were reported throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a group fighting Asian hostility.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheDailyBeast

Uproar After Man Livestreams Vicious Beating of Ex-Girlfriend

ATHENS—Anna, a 30-year-old woman living in Greece, never could have predicted what would happen to her after she decided to spend New Year’s Day with her sister at their home in the Galatsi neighborhood of Athens, instead of visiting her ex-boyfriend who had invited her over to his place. Driven by rage that afternoon, the 34-year-old man allegedly busted into her house wielding a knife, grabbed her by her hair, and whisked her off some three miles away to his apartment, where she endured two hours of brutal beatings at his hands.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Colorado Grinch Pooped on Girl’s Picnic Table Then Stole Her Scooter on Xmas Day

An Aurora, Colorado, man seemed to have nothing better to do late on Christmas Eve, so he defecated on a child’s picnic table and stole her scooter. The Christmas criminal was captured on the family’s Ring doorbell camera, with the mom telling KDVR that her daughters initially thought it was Santa and his reindeer. “My 5-year-old went outside the next morning and saw it, she instantly told me not to worry, it had to [have] been the reindeer that pooped outside,” the mother said. “I wish she was right but unfortunately we had a nasty mess to clean up.” The man, whose face was clearly depicted in the footage, has not yet been caught. “I just want him to know how horrible that was and hope he is so embarrassed that he will never do that again,” the mother said.
AURORA, CO
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

