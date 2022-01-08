Police Identify Fifth Potential ‘Shopping Cart’ Killer Victim

An Aurora, Colorado, man seemed to have nothing better to do late on Christmas Eve, so he defecated on a child’s picnic table and stole her scooter. The Christmas criminal was captured on the family’s Ring doorbell camera, with the mom telling KDVR that her daughters initially thought it was Santa and his reindeer. “My 5-year-old went outside the next morning and saw it, she instantly told me not to worry, it had to [have] been the reindeer that pooped outside,” the mother said. “I wish she was right but unfortunately we had a nasty mess to clean up.” The man, whose face was clearly depicted in the footage, has not yet been caught. “I just want him to know how horrible that was and hope he is so embarrassed that he will never do that again,” the mother said.

