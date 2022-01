Here’s what Falcons coach Arthur Smith had to say after the 30-20 loss to the Saints on Sunday:. On today’s turnovers: “Yeah, that’s usually the story of the game. Obviously I was disappointed turning the ball over three times. All of them were at the start of a drive. Put the defense out there in a lot of the bad spots. We battled, but with turnover margins like that, you can hand them things, that’s usually the way it goes. We fought, tried to do everything we could to get back in this football game. Our team doesn’t quit, but obviously we came up short.”

NFL ・ 7 HOURS AGO