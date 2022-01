Assuming the San Jose Sharks’ attempt to terminate Evander Kane’s contract goes through, the question will be what comes next. The NHL says they believe the Sharks have grounds to file for termination while the NHLPA says they will file a grievance on the player’s behalf. As all of that goes on, can Evander Kane sign with another team? And, if he can, will another team be interested?

NHL ・ 10 HOURS AGO