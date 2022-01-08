USPS needs your help with keeping carriers safe

GRAND VALLEY, Colo. ( KREX ) — Recently, local mail carriers have trudged through up to a foot of snow to do their jobs. While mail carriers do have traction enhancers, postal supervisors say keeping your walkways, steps, and porches clear of snow and ice for at least 15 feet both ways, helps get your mail delivered — and keeps everyone safe.

“Another thing that comes up is, even after you shovel, if you have a leaky gutter or possibly a leaking irrigation pipe, that can create ice overnight that sometimes our carriers can’t see,” USPS Customer Service Supervisor Chris Buzzell includes, “That’s something that can cause them to slip and fall.”

Buzzell says prevention is the best way to keep your carrier safe and improve your service.

