Rapper Accused of Young Dolph’s Murder Will Turn Himself in But Insists ‘I’m Innocent’

Authorities identified a suspect Wednesday who’s wanted in connection with the murder of rapper Young Dolph at a Memphis bakery on Nov. 17.
Justin Johnson, 23, is alleged to have shot Young Dolph while the rapper, born Adolph Robert Thornton, Jr., was visiting Makeda’s Cookies near Memphis International Airport. Johnson is now the subject of a first-degree murder warrant issued by the Memphis Police Department, officials said.
Johnson also has an outstanding warrant for violation of federal supervised release in a weapons case and “has ties to organized criminal gangs,” according to a joint press release from the Memphis Police, the U.S....
