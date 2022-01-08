Rapper Accused of Young Dolph’s Murder Will Turn Himself in But Insists ‘I’m Innocent’

Nothing moves faster than social media users with a plan and immediately after a suspect in Young Dolph's murder was named, the internet swiftly got to work. It was back in November when Dolph was murdered outside of a bakery in his hometown of Memphis, and since that time, there has been an outcry for police to track down his killers. Earlier today (January 5), the Memphis Police Department stated that they have issued an arrest warrant for 23-year-old Justin Johnson, even adding that there was a $15,000 reward for information leading to his capture.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 4 DAYS AGO