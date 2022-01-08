ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapper Accused of Young Dolph’s Murder Will Turn Himself in But Insists ‘I’m Innocent’

By Anna Venarchik
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 1 day ago
The rapper accused of killing fellow rapper Young Dolph says he’ll turn himself in on Monday. Straight Drop, a 23-year-old musician whose real name is Justin...

TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
12K+
Followers
21K+
Post
7M+
Views
