Top 100 Auto Trends for 2022

By Niko Pajkovic
TrendHunter.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2022 auto trends are primarily influenced by global concerns over climate change and the increasing consumer expectation for highly integrated digital experiences – in the home, at work, while shopping, and, of course, in the car. As...

www.trendhunter.com

Reuters

Stellantis' Chrysler brand to go all electric by 2028 -executive

(Reuters) - Automaker Stellantis’ Chrysler brand said on Wednesday it plans to shift to an all-electric lineup by 2028 and introduce new products, including a utility vehicle, as it moves forward, the North American brand’s chief executive said. Chrysler is scheduled to show the Airflow concept vehicle at...
BUSINESS
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Toyota is tops in US auto sales for 2021

Japanese carmaker Toyota led US automobile sales in 2021, according to figures released Tuesday, overtaking General Motors for the first time as a shortage of semiconductors roils the industry. GM’s loss of its long-held crown as biggest US automaker came as a shortage of crucial computer chips plagued automakers throughout...
ECONOMY
Truth About Cars

Notes from 2021: A Weird Year for American Auto Sales

It’s been a tough 12 months for a lot of people, including some dealer principals and their staff in the front office. Sure, more than a few of them are making bank by charging outrageous markups on the vehicles they do have on the ground but, by and large, overall sales numbers were all over the board for the majority of brands.
CARS
FOXBusiness

Toyota outsold General Motors in 2021 to end 90-year streak

The world's largest automaker by volume outsold General Motors in the United States in 2021, becoming the first to do so since 1931. Toyota delivered 2.332 million cars to GM's 2.218 million in a year that saw the automotive industry hampered by supply chain shortages that Toyota navigated better than most, increasing its U.S. sales by 10.4% compared to 2020, while GM's were down 12.9%.
BUSINESS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Least Reliable Car in America

Car sales in the United States have hit an unusual patch. Demand is at high levels, likely because people could not get to dealers early on during the COVID-19 pandemic. On the other hand, a tremendous shortage of the semiconductors used in car electronics, navigation, and entertainment systems has caused large manufacturers to close assembly […]
BUYING CARS
CAR AND DRIVER

2024 Toyota Compact Cruiser

Toyota has a history of capable off-road SUVs, from the FJ Cruiser to the 4Runner to the luxurious Land Cruiser. While the Land Cruiser is leaving the American market starting in 2022 and the FJ Cruiser hasn’t been sold here since 2014, Toyota is intent on staying competitive in the off-road space as the market transitions to electric vehicles, and will launch a tough compact electric SUV in the coming years. Previewed by the Compact Cruiser EV concept, the SUV will get boxy styling and rugged bumpers and body cladding. Very little is known about the electric powertrain, but the instant torque of electric motors should make it decently quick and adept at navigating rough terrain.
CARS
CNBC

Ford beats out Tesla to become the auto industry's top growth stock in 2021

DETROIT – Shares of Ford Motor soared by roughly 140% last year, beating Tesla, its larger crosstown rival General Motors and a host of electric vehicle start-ups to become the best performing stock among automakers in 2021. Investors have rewarded the new direction under auto veteran Jim Farley, who...
ECONOMY
gmauthority.com

General Motors Is No Longer The Number One Automaker In The U.S.

General Motors is no longer the number-one automaker in the U.S., ceding the top spot in U.S. auto sales to Japanese car brand Toyota. General Motors had previously held the position as the U.S. auto sales leader since 1931, marking the end of a 90-year streak. Per the recent General...
BUSINESS
Coeur d'Alene Press

AUTO PAGE: Ford Maverick: New for 2022

Ford had the small-truck market all to itself with the original Ford Ranger, until it was retired following the 2011 model year. The Ranger badge reappeared on a new midsize pickup for 2019, but Ford believed there was room for a still-smaller trucklet. For nontraditional buyers, especially, the Maverick’s SuperCrew...
CARS
Jalopnik

The Awful Car Market Forced Nine People To Buy Impalas Last Quarter

Welcome to 2022. With every new year comes the annual onslaught of car companies touting their sales figures. But this year, sales of Chevrolet Impalas hit a figure that General Motors might not want to shout about. Car sales are a funny thing to browse through. Mostly, they’re just a...
ECONOMY
insideevs.com

US: Ford Sold Over 27,000 Mustang Mach-E SUVs In 2021

Ford brand reports 167,545 vehicle sales in December in the U.S. (down 14.9% year-over-year). The year-to-date number is 1,819,026 (down 6.2%). The decrease is mostly associated with the production constraints as the demand remains strong. Meanwhile, sales of the electrified vehicles - xEVs (BEVs, PHEVs, HEVs) increased 121% year-over-year to...
ECONOMY
arcamax.com

Toyota tops GM in US sales for first time ever -- but there's a catch

In a historic turn, Toyota Motor North America has taken the U.S. sales crown from General Motors for 2021 after the shortage of semiconductor chips severely hampered GM's ability to build enough new vehicles to meet demand. On Tuesday, GM and Toyota both reported fourth-quarter and full-year new car sales...
ECONOMY
CNET

All the cars and trucks being discontinued for 2022

In saying goodbye to 2021, we must also bid farewell to a number of cars and trucks. Whether it's because new versions are on the horizon, or because they simply weren't selling, there are a whole bunch of vehicles that will leave the automotive landscape next year. Here are some of the most notable departures.
CARS
Road & Track

Toyota Beats GM in U.S. Sales; GM Had Led Every Year Since 1931

For the first time in almost a century, a non-domestic automaker has taken the number one sales spot in the U.S. General Motors has been the best-selling company since 1931, but after 90 years at the top, it has been dethroned by Toyota. Toyota announced today it sold a little...
ECONOMY

