KCPD asks for help to locate suspect who killed mother of 2 in crash

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Two people died when a small plane crashed in St. Charles County shortly after taking off Saturday evening. National Transportation Safety Board spokesman Peter Knudson said the twin-engine Beechcraft Baron 58 took off from an airport in Chesterfield and climbed to roughly 8,000 feet before it started to descend sharply and crashed around 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

