Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan was the unlikely recipient of a taunting penalty last Sunday and he heard from the league about it during the week as well. Ryan was flagged for saying something to Bills safety Jordan Poyer after what was ruled a rushing touchdown on the field. The NFL fined Ryan $10,300 for the infraction, which Ryan said he didn’t think was that bad when he spoke to reporters after the game.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO