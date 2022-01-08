ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hays, KS

KCPD asks for help to locate suspect who killed mother of 2 in crash

Hays Post
Hays Post
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

KANSAS CITY—Law enforcement Investigators are asking for the public’s helps to locate 25-year-old Arnold L. King, who is wanted for killing a mother of two...

hayspost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hays Post

Sheriff IDs Kansas man who died after ejected in 2-vehicle crash

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Authorities investigating a fatal Friday crash have identified the victim and 36-year-old Peder Simmons of Cheney. According to Sedgwick County Sheriff's Lt. Benjamin Blick, a Toyota Camry driven by Simmons was northbound on 295th Street West and entered the intersection without yielding to the crossing traffic on 21st Street North.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
Hays Post

KC man enters plea for crash in stolen SUV into U.S Marshals

KANSAS CITY– A Kansas City man who injured two United States deputy marshals by crashing into them while attempting to flee in a stolen truck pleaded guilty in federal court today to forcibly resisting federal law enforcement officers, according to the United State's Attorney. Ray E. Clevenger, 46, pleaded...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Hays Post

Kansas burglary suspect fired handgun at homeowner

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a burglary and shooting at a Kansas home. Just before 4:00 a.m. on Friday, Wichita Police Department (WPD) officers were dispatched to a shots fired call in the 8200 block of E 33rd Court South in Wichita, according to Police Captain Jason Stevens.
WICHITA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hays, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Hays, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
City
Kansas City, KS
Hays Post

Kan. woman struck by gunfire, vehicle in parking lot of party

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting that critically injured a woman. Shortly after 2:00 a.m. Sunday, police were dispatched to a shooting call in the 2200 block of E. 12th street N. in Wichita, according to officer Trevor Macy. At the scene, police located a 39-year-old woman...
WICHITA, KS
Hays Post

Two adults, child dead after violent incident at Kan. home

PAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an incident that left three dead in Pawnee County. Just after 9p.m. Saturday, the Larned Police Department received a 911 call from a man who discovered the three subjects dead inside a residence at 524 Park Street Larned, according to Pawnee County Attorney Doug McNett.
PAWNEE COUNTY, KS
Hays Post

Woman sentenced for fatal DWI crash in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY — A judge on Thursday sentenced a Kansas City woman to six years in prison after she was convicted of DWI in a December 2019 vehicular crash in Kansas City, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Tonya Rolf, 54, entered the plea agreement in November.
KANSAS CITY, KS
Hays Post

Kan. man charged in fatal apartment parking lot killing

SEDGWICK COUNTY—A Kansas man accused in a fatal weekend stabbing made his first court appearance Wednesday. Bryce Johnson, 27, Bel Aire, was charged in the first-degree murder of 44-year old Jayson Stalkup, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office. Just after 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, police were dispatched...
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hays Post

Driver turns himself in after Kan. deputy injured in traffic stop

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a traffic stop where a Kansas deputy was injured have the driver who fled the scene in custody. Just before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, a deputy conducted a traffic stop in the 5300 block of SW Topeka Boulevard on a blue Mercedes C300 passenger car, according to Deputy Abigail Christian.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
Hays Post

Kan. man dead, 2 injured after 2-vehicle crash

SEDGWICK COUNTY —One person died in an accident just after 9a.m. Friday in Sedgwick County. According to Sedgwick County Sheriff's Lt. Benjamin Blick, a Toyota Camry driven by a 36-year-old man was northbound on 295th Street West and entered the intersection without yielding to the crossing traffic on 21st Street North.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Hays Post

Kan. tow truck driver jailed for alleged DUI after parking lot crash

SALINE COUNTY —A Wichita man was arrested after the wrecker he was in was found against a box truck in a Salina church parking lot. Just after 6 a.m. Wednesday, a Salina police officer noticed a a 2019 Freightliner wrecker owned by Kidd's Towing Service resting against a box truck in the parking lot of Trinity Lutheran Church at S. Ninth Street and W. Crawford Street, according to Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester.
SALINA, KS
Hays Post

Man guilty in death of Kan. woman found in gas-filled home

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A man has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and other charges in the 2019 killing of a woman whose body was found in a natural gas-filled Topeka home. Jeremy Lardner pleaded guilty Wednesday to the murder charge, as well as aggravated robbery and kidnapping in...
TOPEKA, KS
Hays Post

Hays Post

Hays, KS
14K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hays, Kansas Online News Source: News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in northwest Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Press Association. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hayspost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy