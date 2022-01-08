ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Head coach Bilic leaves Beijing Guoan by mutual consent

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
Jan 8 (Reuters) - Beijing Guoan manager Slaven Bilic has had his contract terminated by mutual consent, the Chinese Super League (CSL) club announced on Saturday.

The club said in a statement that they supported the 53-year-old Croatian's decision to return to Europe to be with his family amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bilic joined Beijing Guoan in January 2021 after he was sacked by English Premier League club West Ham United.

He led the Chinese team to fifth spot in the CSL this season, which ended on Tuesday.

Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

