ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Turning Red’ Will Be Third Pixar Film In A Row To Skip Theaters For Disney+

By Travis Hopson
punchdrunkcritics.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe last Pixar film to get a wide theatrical release? It was three years ago and the movie was Onward. Seems like a lifetime ago, right? The last two films, Soul and Luca, both went straight to streaming on...

punchdrunkcritics.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Spider-Man: No Way Home isn't streaming on Disney Plus or HBO Max, sorry

Spider-Man: No Way Home is the first film in the pandemic to hit $1 billion in global box office receipts. And the film's streaming strategy surely helped pack people into cinemas -- since the movie wasn't streaming at all. Last year saw an unprecedented number of new theatrical movies released...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Box Office: Female Spy Action Pic ‘The 355’ Struggling Amid Omicron Surge

The star-packed female spy action pic The 355 is flailing in its box office debut, grossing $1.7 million from 3,145 theaters on Friday for a projected opening in the $4 million range. The movie’s poor showing comes as a surge in COVID-19 cases due to the highly infectious omicron variant further spooks older female moviegoers, the target demo for The 355. Simon Kinberg directs the film, which stars Jessica Chastain, Penélope Cruz, Fan Bingbing, Diane Kruger and Lupita Nyong’o. Poor reviews also aren’t helping. Audiences liked it more, giving the movie a B+ CinemaScore. The 355, a passion project for Chastain, is from...
MOVIES
disneyfoodblog.com

NEWS: Pixar’s ‘Turning Red’ Movie Will Premiere Exclusively on Disney+

Not only does it allow us to stream our favorite classic Disney movies over and over, but it also allows us to watch some of Disney and Pixar’s newest creations. In 2020, Pixar released two films on the platform, Onward, and Soul, and this past summer we were treated to Luca! Now there’s been a big announcement about Pixar’s next upcoming movie.
MOVIES
Collider

Pixar Moves 'Turning Red' to Disney+ Only Release Amid COVID Concerns

With the shadow of a new COVID variant upon us once again, it’s time for studios to make bold moves regarding their 2022 top releases, and Pixar's pulling no punches. Turning Red, the new Disney/Pixar animated film that was slated to hit theaters on March 11, is now premiering directly on Disney+, making it the third Pixar release to go straight to home release, following the misadventures of a girl who transforms into a giant red panda when stressed.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney Pixar#Theaters#Turning Red#Premier Access#Encanto
Polygon

Pixar’s next movie Turning Red headed straight to Disney Plus

After the one-two punch of Soul and Luca, March’s Turning Red was supposed to help Pixar bounce back to the theatrical release game. But likely due to the recent surges in COVID-19 cases across the United States, that won’t be the case: Disney announced on Friday that the movie will premiere exclusively on Disney Plus on March 11.
MOVIES
imdb.com

‘Turning Red’ Indeed: Yet Another Pixar Movie Just Moved to Disney+

IndieWire has learned from sources that Walt Disney Pictures today informed exhibitors that “Turning Red,” their latest animated Pixar release, is moving off its March 11 theatrical release date to play on Disney+ on the same date, with non-premium access free for subscribers. Disney has confirmed the news.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Pixar
The Independent

Netflix secret codes: How to access hidden TV shows and films on streaming service

You might think you’ve exhausted everything there is to watch on Netflix.The chances are, though, that there are probably a large quantity of films and TV shows you’ve never come across while searching through the streaming service’s extensive library.Unless you spend hours scrolling through, the titles that are highlighted are based on the previous things you’ve watched or added to your list.But, if you fancy watching something from a genre that isn’t available on Netflix’s limited selection, you won’t be able to find what you’re looking for with much ease.It turns out there are actually thousands of codes that...
TV SHOWS
ComicBook

The Rock Has Another Movie in the Netflix Top 10 and it's One Nobody Expected

As we've learned time and time again over the last couple of years, Netflix subscribers love The Rock. Dawyne Johnson has had multiple movies make major waves on Netflix over the last few months. Johnson and Kevin Hart's Central Intelligence was a huge hit in global Netflix markets after it was added earlier this year, and the original film Red Notice was Netflix's biggest movie of all time. Now, Johnson has yet another movie climbing up the Netflix charts, and it's one that some fans may have forgotten about.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Another Adam Sandler Movie Is Making Waves on Netflix

Over the past few years, Adam Sandler has established himself as the undisputed king of Netflix. Each and every movie on the service that features the comedy icon has had its time in the spotlight. It doesn't matter of these movies are new originals that the Sandman produced for Netflix or if they're his older titles that recently made their way to the streamer's lineup, subscribers love watching anything that stars Adam Sandler.
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

‘Venom’ and Bond Still Lead VOD Charts as ‘Lost Daughter’ Makes Impressive Netflix Debut

After a year when home viewing, including major Premium VOD releases of films shortly after their theatrical debuts, the holiday results seem to take a back seat to the monster ones for “Spider-Man: No Way Home” (Sony) in theaters. And its success has bled over at home. Seven of the 30 slots on the three top 10 charts IndieWire tracks are taken by early “Spider-Man” entries. Otherwise, the shuffle back and forth at the top remains between “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” (Sony) and “No Time to Die” (United Artists), both now reduced to $5.99. “Venom 2” is #1 at both...
MOVIES
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
BGR.com

The brutal new Netflix movie everyone’s been waiting for was just released

Don't Miss: Monday’s deals: 100+ deals that prove Black Friday never ended at Amazon Sandra Bullock has a knack for picking buzzy Netflix projects. Her newest, the just-released Netflix original movie The Unforgivable, comes two years after another of her starring roles for the streamer got everyone talking. Back then, it was for her work in the post-apocalyptic horror title Bird Box. That one was a different kind of survival story (we’re starting to sense a theme here) compared to her newest for Netflix. One in which she plays a woman just released from prison after serving time for a violent crime. This...
MOVIES
Popculture

An Infamous Tom Hanks Flop Is Exiting Netflix Soon

Director Lana Wachowski is back at the box office next week with The Matrix Resurrections next week, which will definitely send people down a rabbit hole of her past work. However, you might want to catch the 2013 drama Cloud Atlas, an infamous but ambitious flop, before it leaves Netflix on Jan. 31. Starring Tom Hanks, Halle Berry, Hugh Grant, and Hugo Weaving, Cloud Atlas tells the story of reincarnation, with souls traveling through different moments in time and showing how an act of kindness can have a ripple effect through history and the universe.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Gal Gadot Lands Iconic Disney Villain Role

Gal Gadot is going from hero to villain. She may be known for bringing DC Comics' Wonder Woman to the big screen, but now she's slated to play an iconic Dinsey villain. Deadline reported in November that Gadot was cast as the Evil Queen in the upcoming live-action adaption of Snow White. She will star opposite Rachel Zegler, who's playing the titular role in Disney's remake.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy