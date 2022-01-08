Man killed in crash near Decatur, Hayes

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Las Vegas police are investigating a crash where a 59-year-old man died after being struck by a vehicle while walking in a crosswalk.

Police were called to a motor vehicle crash involving an SUV and a pedestrian shortly before 1 p.m near Decatur Blvd and Hayes Place Saturday.

The victim was taken to UMC Trauma, where he later died.

Surveillance video showed that a green 2005 Chevrolet Equinox was stopped for a red traffic signal when the victim was crossing the street in a marked crosswalk.

The traffic light changed to green as the victim was halfway through the crosswalk. The victim started to run and tripped and was struck by the SUV, police said.

The driver stayed on the scene and had no signs of impairment.

The pedestrian’s death marks the 3rd traffic-related fatality in the LVMPD’s jurisdiction for 2022.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.