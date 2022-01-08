ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Man killed in crash near Decatur, Hayes

By Yan Kaner
8 News Now
8 News Now
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c8WCS_0dgXG4nG00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Las Vegas police are investigating a crash where a 59-year-old man died after being struck by a vehicle while walking in a crosswalk.

Police were called to a motor vehicle crash involving an SUV and a pedestrian shortly before 1 p.m near Decatur Blvd and Hayes Place Saturday.

The victim was taken to UMC Trauma, where he later died.

Surveillance video showed that a green 2005 Chevrolet Equinox was stopped for a red traffic signal when the victim was crossing the street in a marked crosswalk.

The traffic light changed to green as the victim was halfway through the crosswalk. The victim started to run and tripped and was struck by the SUV, police said.

The driver stayed on the scene and had no signs of impairment.

The pedestrian’s death marks the 3rd traffic-related fatality in the LVMPD’s jurisdiction for 2022.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

8 News Now

8 News Now

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

