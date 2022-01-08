Man Finds Baby Hummingbird On The Side Of The Road | The Dodo

Finn was terrified of traffic. Whenever he heard it, the young collie cross would sit on the pavement and refuse to move. ‘It took around six months of walks on quiet roads and beaches for him to start to relax,’ explains Karin Baine who, with her husband George, adopted Finn from the Dogs Trust centre in Ballymena, County Antrim. Gradually, Finn gained courage as he learned to trust his new family. “There’s something so satisfying about seeing a dog start to settle and feel at home with you,” Karin says. “He is full of cuddles now.”

ANIMALS ・ 11 DAYS AGO