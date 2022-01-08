Mariah Bell becomes the oldest US women's figure skating national champion in 95 years

The 2022 U.S. Figure Skating Championships head into the senior events in primetime as this week’s figure skating goes from streaming-only to airing on NBC. The U.S. Championships in Nashville, Tennessee kicked off earlier this week with the Junior events. But now, it’s time for the top American skaters to hit the ice, including Nathan Chen, Vincent Zhou, and Jason Brown on the men’s side as well as Alysa Liu, Karen Chen, Mariah Bell and Amber Glenn on the women’s side. This week’s event will be one last major outing before the skaters prepare for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. All of this week’s coverage will be available to stream live via Peacock. Meanwhile, key events will be broadcast on TV via NBC Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

