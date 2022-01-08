ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home & Garden

Avoid bursting water pipes with 7 quick tips

By Claire Kopsky
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YrsRL_0dgXFv0x00

As temperatures jump in and out of freezing, plumbers and water restoration experts remind Tennesseans to take a few steps to keep their homes and commercial properties dry.

SERVPRO Owner Robert Dixon said the calls started pouring in thanks to the cold temperatures from Thursday's snowfall.

"It can be a mess. And so I would say that just this is an ounce of prevention pound of cure because dealing with the headache of cleaning up a water damage drying out a home, doing all the repairs," he explained. "Nobody expects those things to happen. Nobody wants those things to happen, but they do."

Claire Kopsky
SERVPRO Owner Robert Dixon

Here are four tips for protecting pipes outside your home or building:

  1. Disconnect garden hoses
  2. Wrap outside faucets
  3. Caulk around pipes where they enter the building
  4. Drain in-ground sprinkler systems

"Outside, probably the biggest thing you can do is your spigots," said Dixon. "Cover your spigots with they make the little covers that you can buy on Amazon or Lowe's, put on your spigots, you know set a reminder on your phone every October 30st to go out there and put those on and, you know, they're three or $4 apiece. And that can help prevent damage so that your outside spigots, don't freeze up and then and burst and cause damage in a crawlspace or in the house."

Claire Kopsky
Dixon recommends also checking vents like those attached to water heaters to ensure there is not ice or snow buildup preventing proper ventilation.

Here are three tips for protecting pipes inside your home or building:

  1. Let faucets drip to keep water flowing through pipes when it is below freezing
  2. Open cabinet doors in the kitchen and bathrooms
  3. Shut off and drains water system if leaving for several days

"We get a lot of calls on Sunday nights when people are coming back in from vacation, and ‘Hey, this happened,'" explained Dixon. And if he had to pick one, "of everything I said, I'd probably drip the pipes just to keep that water moving inside the pipes so that it won't freeze up and cause those damages and so that that's the lowest effort on the list."

Claire Kopsky
For larger vents, Dixon said to ensure they stay closed during the winter to prevent cold air from blowing in.

Comments / 0

Related
99.5 WKDQ

Bathroom Hack: Toothpaste Tubes In Your Toilet Tank

I saw a simple bathroom hack on Facebook that will keep your toilet clean and smelling fresh that you might want to try. One of the household chores that people hate doing is cleaning the toilet. I'll admit, that it grosses me out, but not as much as seeing a filthy, smelly toilet. It has to be clean in order for my tushy to sit on it. However, working up the motivation to clean the bathroom can sometimes be a chore within itself. A couple of days ago, my dad shared a video with me on easy bathroom hacks that actually work. One of these hacks in particular really stood out to me and I had to share it with you too.
HOME & GARDEN
goodshomedesign.com

Woman Used Five 20-Foot Shipping Containers To Build Extraordinary Off-The-Grid Home

Slowing down in a fast-paced city can be very hard, as there is the constant fear of missing out. Whether it’s related to work, events, traffic, or even people from our environment, everything seems to be in a constant rush to keep up with the everchanging times we are living in. Under such conditions, experiencing states of burnout has become more and more common, and many people decided to move away from the noise of the city.
HOME & GARDEN
BobVila

How to Clean a Shower the Right Way

A clean shower is a healthy shower. After washing up, you leave behind dirt, water minerals, body oil, skin cells, soap lather, and more. This combination of shower debris starts to build up and become a real problem. Regularly scrubbing your shower surfaces removes unhealthy mold and mildew, and the soap scum that makes a bathroom look dingy.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Systems#Water Pipes#Water Heaters#Water Damage#Tennesseans#Servpro
Family Handyman

5 Best Ways to Unclog A Drain Without Chemicals

There are plenty of products on the market to pour down your drains and chew through the nastiest of clogs. But those products typically contain nasty chemicals that can be bad for your health and harmful to your plumbing. So why go that route when safer and equally effective options exist?
HOME & GARDEN
Columbus Telegram

How to clean your washing machine for fresh clothes and linens

Maybe it seems crazy to clean a washing machine, but the dirt that disappears from your clothes, towels and sheets has to go somewhere, which means grime can build up inside your washing machine over time. Without regular cleaning, the appliance might also harbor leftover detergent, hard-water deposits and mold or mildew around the door or lid. This can leave a residue on laundry or cause items to emerge from the wash with a funky smell.
RECIPES
ocmomblog.com

Easy Ways You Can Declutter And Clean Up Your House In No Time

If you’re looking to declutter your house this year, start by putting a stop to buying any more junk. You’ll need a plan of attack and the willpower to stick to it. While you may think that hiring a professional cleaner is completely out of the question for you, don’t discount such an idea just yet. There are ways you can deal with this, and we will give you some examples of them.
INTERIOR DESIGN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Amazon
Woman's World

12 Best Indoor Electric Heaters for Large Rooms to Stay Warm Through The Winter

As the day goes by and turns into night, we can’t help but try to stay warm. And while you’re feeling toasty under the covers and drinking hot chocolate after a long day of work, you may want to suggest getting an indoor electric heater. Instead of increasing the temperature from the thermostat and risking a high electric bill, a space heater can warm an entire room faster, so you don’t have to pile up several layers of sweaters and throw blankets. Here, we have compiled a list of the best indoor electric heaters for large rooms.
SHOPPING
Glamour

The Best Space Heaters to Keep Your Home Cozy All Winter

Hibernating season is upon us, and the best space heaters are here to save the day with innovative designs, settings, and added safety features to help you stave off the cold winter’s chill. Along with fuzzy slippers, weighted blankets, and all things shearling, they've made themselves a seasonal necessity. While your usual central heating system or corner radiator might have most of your space covered, these home appliances are clutch for piping warm air into cool corners of large rooms (e.g. those near a window) or heating up a drafty home office.
ELECTRONICS
The Kitchn

I Doubled the Size of My Dish Drying Area with This Stylish Rack (Without Sacrificing Counter Space)

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. My New York City kitchen’s so small, I joke that it’s a one-person cook space, meaning no more than one person can actually stand in it comfortably at a time. Forget sitting (zero room for chairs) and really eating (unless you like doing that standing alone). Somehow our property management company squeezed a full-sized fridge and a tiny stove/oven combo with four burners into the “room,” so cooking is possible. You can bet there’s no leeway in the footprint for a dishwasher though, and counter space is very much at a premium — to the tune of maybe about an 18-inch by 12-inch little stretch of laminate surface right in front of our microwave for chopping, prepping, and yes… drying dishes. That last task used to be the bane of my existence, since I never really had a proper or dedicated place to put a dish drying rack. All that changed when Five Two by Food 52’s Over the Sink Drying Rack came into my life though last year around this time. It had been sold out for a while when I stumbled upon it at Nordstrom while holiday shopping, and I snatched it up as fast as I could, even at full price.
HOME & GARDEN
ourcommunitynow.com

Tips to Keep Your Pipes From Freezing

Homeowners and apartment dwellers, here's how you can prevent pipes from freezing. If you just aren't familiar with preparing your home or apartment for winter, listen up! We've got some top tips to help you keep your water pipes from freezing and, ultimately, avoid a costly plumbing repair!. When water...
HOME & GARDEN
ourquadcities.com

As QC temps plunge, tips to prevent frozen pipes

As the QCA experiences a run of frigid temperatures, Illinois American Water issued tips to prevent frozen pipes:. • Allow a small trickle of water to run overnight to keep pipes from freezing. Customers should consider collecting the water for later use such as watering indoor plants and more. The cost of a short-term trickle is much less costly than a repair to a burst pipe.
ENVIRONMENT
The Daily South

Wet Rooms Will Be a Huge Trend for Bathroom Renovations in 2022

The open floor plan first gained popularity by combining the kitchen, living, and dining areas into one cohesive space. Now it's making its way into the full baths with 2022's next big thing: wet rooms. In its simplest form, it's exactly what it sounds like: a room that's designed to get wet. The main thing to look for is the lack of separation between the shower and the rest of the bathroom floor, both in height and partitions. By doing so, it creates a more efficient and spa-like experience centered around bathing. Read up on all the pros, as well as a few cons, below.
INTERIOR DESIGN
edglentoday.com

Illinois American Water Provides Cold Weather Tips to Prevent Frozen Pipes

BELLEVILLE – With extreme cold temperatures occurring across the state, Illinois American Water is reminding homeowners to take steps to prevent frozen pipes. These tips can also help protect the local water team as they perform critical work for reliable, safe water service. Customers should:. • Allow a small...
BELLEVILLE, IL
cbslocal.com

Protecting Your Home From Pipe Bursts

It's a problem we see every year: pipes freezing in the cold then bursting once they thaw. It can put homeowners and property owners out thousands of dollars in damage.
HOME & GARDEN
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

17K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Nashville, Tennessee news and weather from NewsChannel 5 WTVF, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy