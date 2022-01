LOS ANGELES-- A Taco Bell employee was fatally shot at a Los Angeles drive-thru on Saturday after reportedly refusing to accept a counterfeit $20 bill. Fox 11 reported that the shooting occurred at about 11 p.m. at the Avalon Boulevard location. The employee, who was a father of three, was described as a 41-year-old man. He was shot multiple times and pronounced dead at the scene, the report said. He was shot in the torso with a semiautomatic handgun. The report said another victim at the location suffered stab wounds.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 HOUR AGO