How world No. 1 speedskater Erin Jackson could still get to Beijing Olympics, despite slip at trials

By Michelle R. Martinelli
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
With every victory at the Olympics or in the process of getting there, athletes also face the heartbreak of not achieving sometimes lifelong goals. In some sports, one tiny mistake is enough to evaporate an athlete’s shot at an Olympic medal, or, in Erin Jackson’s case, a chance to even contend.

The U.S. long track speedskater is currently the best in the world in the women’s 500-meter race, but a costly slip-up during the Olympic trials on Friday in the qualifying event could end up keeping Jackson from competing in the Beijing Games in February.

However, she still has a chance.

Who is Erin Jackson?

Erin Jackson is a 20-year-old American long track speedskater from Florida trying to maker her second Winter Olympic team after finishing 24th in the 500-meter race at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games.

Jackson made the Olympic team four years ago after switching from inline skating and training on ice for just four months. She also became the first Black woman to qualify for the U.S. Olympic team in long track speedskating.

But she’s come a long way since 2018.

After winning four out of eight World Cup races this season, plus a second- and third-place finish, Jackson is ranked No. 1 in the world in the 500, per the International Skating Union. Should she still make it to the Olympics, she’d likely be the gold-medal favorite in her signature event, but after her stumble during the U.S. speedskating trials on Friday, she’s currently not on the Olympic team.

She also competed at trials Thursday in the 1,000-meter race and Saturday in the 1,500 but did not qualify in either.

What happened with Erin Jackson at the U.S. Olympic speedskating trials?

In a race where only the top-2 finishers are guaranteed spots in the Olympics and trips to Beijing, as NBC Olympics noted, Jackson finished third, despite her world No. 1 ranking.

Everything was going well for Jackson in her 500-meter qualifying heat, but on the backstretch of the track, she had a brief slip-up but not enough to cause her to fall — which is important here. Jackson was able to continue the race, and she finished with a time of 38.249 seconds.

That time was good enough for third behind Brittany Bowe at 37.811 seconds and Kimi Goetz at 37.859 seconds. So as of now, Jackson will not be competing in the Beijing Olympics.

There was a chance Erin Jackson could have been granted a do-over

As NBC Sports reported, U.S. speedskating rules allow for the possibility of a re-skate after “an unintentional fall,” which is often reserved for top athletes who crash at trials. And while officials considered that for Jackson, per multiple reports, her request for a re-skate was denied because she didn’t actually fall.

What she said after her stumble in the 500

Although she’s not currently on the U.S. Olympic team, Jackson said after her race that she’s not giving up just yet. Owning the tiny mistake that could end up costing her a shot at another Olympic appearance and maybe a medal, Jackson remained positive.

Talking with NBC Sports after officials denied her a re-skate in the 500-meter event, Jackson said:

“Everything felt good, it was going as planned, and then on the backstretch, I’m not really sure what happened. I lost my footing a bit. Almost went down, saved it. … Just hit a bad edge. Yeah, not good.”

And because of the rule allowing for the possibility of a re-skate, Jackson said she considered taking a dive but noted that she doesn’t like the idea of the rule encouraging people to fall just to get a redo.

Jackson explained her mindset to NBC Sports:

“I had thought about this before the race. The rules are you have to fall to get a re-skate. And my thoughts were, in a 500, even a stumble is enough to take you out of it because the 500 is determined by hundredths of a second, right? So I thought, making it so that you have to fall to get a re-skate, it’s kind of encouraging people to maybe take the sit if they have a stumble kind of like mine.

“So, of course, it flashed in my head like, ‘Maybe I should have sat down,’ but I think it’s just a bad thing to encourage that. So I think when it comes to a race like the 500, there should be special considerations because it comes down to such a tight time difference.”

When asked for clarification on her thoughts about the re-skate rule, Jackson didn’t say it’s an unfair rule and elaborated. She said:

“I feel like I messed up. It’s definitely on me, but it would be awesome to get that re-skate, especially being not just ranked No. 1 in the U.S. but No. 1 ranked in the world. It would be kind of strange to not go [to the Winter Olympics].”

But there is still a chance Erin Jackson could compete in the 500 at the Olympics

Kimi Goetz, Brittany Bowe and Erin Jackson stand on the podium following the Women’s 500-meter event during the 2022 US Olympic Trials. (Patrick McDermott-USA TODAY Sports)

Jackson could still get to Beijing in the 500, but she’ll need some outside help.

One option is that the U.S. team could gain an additional Olympic spot, should another country decline one of its allocated spots. Should that happen, Jackson as the third-place finisher would get the additional spot, NBC Olympics noted.

Another possibility is that either Bowe or Goetz, the top-2 women’s 500 finishers, give up one of their spots after previously qualifying for the Olympics in the 1,000-meter race and being 1,500-meter contenders in Saturday’s qualification race.

The latter seems like the most realistic route. More via NBC Sports:

Bowe sounded open to the idea. “I think we’d probably find a way to get her in that 500,” she said after Jackson’s slip.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

