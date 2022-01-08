ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Walmart cuts paid leave for COVID-19 after new CDC guidelines released

By Thomas Forester WGFL
WKRC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleGAINESVILLE, Fla. (WGFL/WKRC) - Walmart has become one of the first major retailers to cut back on paid leave for COVID-19, according to a new report from Reuters that cites an internal memo sent out on Tuesday. Employees will now have...

local12.com

Comments / 0

Related
Telegraph

Unvaccinated workers must come clean to employers under new Covid rules

Unvaccinated workers will have to declare their vaccination status to their bosses for the first time, as new rules mean they cannot test themselves daily to avoid self-isolation. All close contacts of Covid cases must take lateral flow tests for seven days to avoid quarantine under measures that come into...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Paid Leave#Paid Time Off#Covid#Wgfl#Wkrc#Reuters
WTRF- 7News

CDC warns about rabies linked to bats after 3 Americans die

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a warning Thursday about the risk of rabies after three Americans — including a child — died from the disease over a six-week period last year. All three patients contracted rabies after being exposed to bats. This brings the total number of rabies cases in 2021 to five, which […]
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WSFA

CDC issues new COVID-19 isolation, quarantine guidelines

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has announced it has shortened the recommended isolation and quarantine period for people with COVID-19 to five days if asymptomatic and if people can wear masks when around others. These updates are recommended as the omicron variant continues to...
MONTGOMERY, AL
safetyandhealthmagazine.com

Majority of employees want a workplace COVID-19 vaccine mandate: survey

Alexandria, VA — More than 3 out of 5 U.S. employees prefer to work for an employer that has a COVID-19 vaccine mandate in place, results of a recent survey show. Commissioned by the American Staffing Association, researchers from the Harris Poll conducted an online survey of more than 2,000 U.S. adult workers between Oct. 28 and Nov. 1. Among the 61% of participants who responded affirmatively to the statement, “I’d rather work for a company that requires employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 than one that does not,” 39% indicated they “strongly agree” with the statement. Conversely, 23% “strongly” disagreed.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MSNBC

Union head says big business influenced CDC Covid Policy change

Sara Nelson, President of the Association of Flight Attendants CWA Union, says that Delta Airlines and other big businesses influenced the CDC’s decision to change covid isolation protocols period from 10 to 5 days. The action has damaged the CDC’s credibility moving forward, says Nelson. “There will be people who are still infectious” getting on planes. The move came as Delta and other airlines were facing staff shortages due to the latest covid surge in cases, while cutting paid leave for employees. “It’s a scandal at Delta Airlines, but it’s a scandal in this country too.”Jan. 1, 2022.
INDUSTRY
blackchronicle.com

CDC announces new COVID-19 guidelines for those who test positive

With new information comes new advice but we’d be a damn lie to act like we’re not a bit flummoxed by the CDC’s latest recommendation regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. According to ABCNews, the Center for Disease Control is now suggesting that those who have tested positive for coronavirus only have to quarantine for 5 days IF they are asymptomatic. KEY WORD, “IF”!
PUBLIC HEALTH
WMBB

Local doctor discusses new CDC COVID-19 guidelines

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has released new COVID-19 guidelines that have left some scratching their heads. The CDC came out with the guidelines in response to the omicron variant but they’ve left people confused about if and when they should get tested or quarantine. “This round has […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
CBS Miami

Hollywood Walmart Reopens Following 2-Day COVID Cleaning And Restock

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Walmart store in Hollywood is now reopen after temporarily closing for a massive cleaning and restock. The store, at 301 S. State Rd 7, closed at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, January 5, to allow cleaning crews to thoroughly clean and sanitize the building. It reopened Friday morning at 6 a.m. “Everything we’re doing is for the well-being of our associates and the thousands of customers we serve daily, and in consideration of guidance by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and health experts,” the company said in a statement. The temporary closure of this store and almost 60 other U.S. stores in COVID-19 hotspots, is part of an ongoing company-initiated program amid the omicron outbreak. Given the rise in positive cases, Walmart said they are following CDC guidance, which includes fully vaccinated people wearing masks in public indoor settings in counties with substantial or high transmission. Broward is listed by the CDC as a high transmission county. Walmart has more than 4,700 U.S. locations in total.
HOLLYWOOD, FL
Florida Phoenix

FL nears 9,000 hospitalizations for COVID; CDC notes increase among children

Quality Journalism for Critical Times With the omicron variant continuing to sweep the nation, federal health authorities on Friday pointed to an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations, including an alarming rate of hospitalizations among children. In Florida, the number of people hospitalized continues to increase, as well, according to data reported Friday by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. […] The post FL nears 9,000 hospitalizations for COVID; CDC notes increase among children appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
NBC News

New Covid isolation guidance from the CDC leaves many workers feeling disposable

When America’s supermarket cashiers, meatpacking workers and airline employees were deemed “essential workers” soon after the pandemic hit, these often-overlooked workers, in ways, felt more appreciated than ever before. But as businesses ordered these front-line employees to report to work despite the risks of contracting Covid-19, many felt they were being treated more like expendable workers than essential ones.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy