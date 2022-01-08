ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans odds, picks and prediction

By Brian Rudd
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
The Tennessee Titans (11-5) will square off against the Houston Texans (4-12) at NRG Stadium in the season finale for both teams. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday. Below, we look at the Titans vs. Texans odds and lines, and make our best NFL picks, predictions and bets.

With wins in each of their last two games, Tennessee has moved into the top spot in the AFC. With a win over the Texans this weekend, they would clinch the number one seed.

That would give the Titans a bye in the first round of the playoffs and home-field advantage throughout.

Houston has won just four games all season, but it has won two of the last three contests. The Texans also came away with a victory in a previous meeting with the Titans, a 22-13 win in Nashville.

Titans at Texans odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated Saturday at 4:35 p.m. ET.

  • Money line: -600 (bet $600 to win $100) | +420 (bet $100 to win $420)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Titans -10.5 (-105) | Texans +10.5 (-115)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 42.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

Titans at Texans key injuries

Titans

  • DT Naquan Jones (knee) out
  • DL Teair Tart (ankle) out

Texans

  • QB Deshaun Watson (not injury related) out
  • WR Chris Conley (knee) questionable
  • TE Jordan Akins (illness) questionable
  • WR Chris Moore (illness) questionable

Titans at Texans odds, lines, predictions and picks

Prediction

Titans 24, Texans 14

There is a lot on the line for the Titans, and they are certainly the better team in this matchup, especially with workhorse RB Derrick Henry expected to return to action. But they are just 4-3 on the road and have already lost to Houston once.

At this price, it’s probably best to just PASS on the money line.

The Texans have been pretty inconsistent, with more poor showings than good ones. They have beaten a couple of solid teams (Titans, Chargers), but have also been blown out on multiple occasions.

Even so, they are likely to do enough to keep this one close, so a small play on TEXANS +10.5 (-115) is the call.

The total has gone Under in each of Tennessee’s last four games, and prior to last week’s 34-point outburst, they had scored 20 points or less in five straight.

On the other side of the ball, Tennessee’s defense has surrendered a total of just 39 points in its last four games.

Back the UNDER 42.5 (-110).

