Brazil: rock breaks from cliff and falls on boaters, leaving 10 dead

Firefighters on the scene after rock broke from a cliff falling onto several tourist boats and killing at least seven people in Brazil.

A towering slab of rock broke from a cliff and toppled on to pleasure boaters drifting near a waterfall on a Brazilian lake on Saturday, leaving 10 people dead.

Police said that there was a possibility that some people were still missing on Sunday following the accident in Minas Gerais state. At least 32 people were injured, though most were released from hospitals by Saturday evening.

The accident occurred between the towns of Sao Jose da Barra and Capitolio, from which the boats had left. Video images showed a gathering of small boats moving slowly near the sheer rock cliff on Furnas Lake when a fissure appeared in the rock and a huge piece toppled onto several of the vessels.

The scene of the disaster in Minas Gerais. Photograph: Minas Gerais Fire Department/AFP/Getty Images

The bodies were taken to Passos city, where coroners worked to identify them. The work was difficult because of the high energy impact of the rock on the boaters, said a regional civil police official, Marcos Pimenta.

The press office of Minas Gerais state told the Associated Press that the fire department had deployed divers and helicopters to help. Minas Gerais governor Romeu Zema sent messages of solidarity with the victims via social media.

Furnas Lake, called the “sea of Minas”, is a popular tourist draw in the area roughly 420km (260 miles) north of São Paulo.

The state of Minas Gerais has been experiencing heavy rains that have forced almost 17,000 people out of their homes due to flooding, according to the state civil defence.

Officials suggested that the earlier rains could have contributed to the wall coming loose.

The Brazilian Navy, which also helped in the rescue, said it would investigate the causes of the accident.