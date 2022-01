The Utah Jazz have been a consistent contender since 2017, but there have been a plethora of issues surrounding them in the playoffs. For instance, the Los Angeles Clippers lost Kawhi Leonard in the middle of their series last year, but the Jazz succumbed to pressure and lost a 25-point lead in Game 6. Their execution in the playoffs have been subpar despite having the same core for many years already.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO