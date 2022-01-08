ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thelo Aasgaard nets late winner in Wigan’s FA Cup comeback against Blackburn

By PA Staff
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWigan substitute Thelo Aasgaard scored a stoppage-time winner to settle a five-goal...

Mohamed Salah and Sam Kerr shortlisted for The Best FIFA player awards

England-based stars Mohamed Salah and Sam Kerr have been shortlisted for The Best FIFA Men’s and Women’s Player awards respectively. Liverpool’s Egyptian forward Salah is currently with his national team preparing for the Africa Cup of Nations but has been nominated after a blistering start to the season at club level.
Swansea hope to have players back from Covid-related absences for Saints tie

Swansea boss Russell Martin hopes to have a number of players back from Covid-related absences for Saturday’s FA Cup third-round tie with Southampton. The Swans have not played since December 11 after seeing Sky Bet Championship games against QPR, Millwall, Luton and Fulham postponed.
Motherwell allow midfielder Robbie Crawford to join Partick Thistle

Motherwell have made space for the anticipated arrival of Liam Shaw by allowing Robbie Crawford to join Partick Thistle. Celtic midfielder Shaw is set to finalise a Fir Park loan deal after Crawford was reunited with his former Ayr manager, Ian McCall, at Firhill.
Substitute Joe Grey grabs winner as Hartlepool hit back to stun Blackpool

Eighteen-year-old Joe Grey stepped off the bench to fire League Two Hartlepool into the FA Cup fourth round for the first time since 2009. Grey fired a 61st-minute winner to complete a dramatic second-half comeback and sink Championship Blackpool, who led through Keshi Anderson’s early opener.
Ralph Hasenhuttl keen to experience another FA Cup run with Southampton

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl says last season’s trip to Wembley has whetted his appetite for another FA Cup run. Saints suffered semi-final heartbreak at the hands of eventual winners Leicester in April after defeating Shrewsbury, Arsenal, Wolves and Bournemouth en route to the national stadium.
Dean Smith hoping good FA Cup run can help Norwich’s Premier League survival bid

Dean Smith hopes a decent FA Cup run can help reignite Norwich’s bid for Premier League survival. The Canaries – bottom of the table – head to League One Charlton on Sunday, back in action for the first time since playing Crystal Palace on December 28 after a Covid-19 outbreak and mounting injuries saw the New Year’s Day trip to Leicester postponed.
Bruno Lage dreams of making computer-game glory a reality with Wolves in FA Cup

Bruno Lage has fond memories of lifting the FA Cup on a computer game as a child and now dreams of getting his hands on the real thing with Wolves. The Wanderers boss was in nostalgic mood as he looked ahead to Sunday’s third-round tie against Sheffield United at Molineux, also recalling how watching the final live on television each year would be an event in itself growing up in Portugal.
Neal Maupay’s extra-time strike sends Brighton through against West Brom

Brighton moved into the fourth round of the FA Cup as Neal Maupay’s extra-time strike secured a 2-1 come-from-behind victory over 10-man West Brom at the Hawthorns. The Championship promotion-chasers went ahead through a 47th-minute Callum Robinson finish before being reduced to 10 men with just over 20 minutes of normal time to go when Cedric Kipre picked up two bookings in quick succession.
FA Cup highlights: Wigan Athletic 3-2 Blackburn Rovers

Watch highlights as three Aynsley Pears goalkeeping errors help League One Wigan Athletic knock out Championship side Blackburn Rovers to reach the FA Cup fourth round. Watch all the goals from all the FA Cup third round matches on the BBC Sport website and app. Available to UK users only.
Big clubs make fairytale cup wins for teams like Brentford hard – Thomas Frank

Thomas Frank believes fairytale cup wins for teams like Brentford are becoming harder to achieve as the powerhouse clubs in England have asserted their dominance in recent editions.Wigan claimed a memorable upset victory over Manchester City in the 2013 FA Cup final, while months beforehand, Swansea beat Bradford in the showpiece of what is now the Carabao Cup for the first major trophy in their history.Since then only the two Manchester clubs, Chelsea, Arsenal and Leicester have gone all the way in the two domestic cup competitions, and the Blues, the Gunners, Tottenham and Liverpool are in this season’s Carabao...
