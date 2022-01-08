Aston Martin dealership coming to NYC with $5 million car

The new Aston Martin Valkyrie is displayed at the 89th Geneva International Motor Show in Geneva, Switzerland. REUTERS / Pierre Albouy

You’ll need more than a “Goldfinger” to afford one of these rides.

British luxury carmaker Aston Martin, 007’s ride in several of the spy’s flicks, just leased its first-ever Manhattan showroom — where it may park one of its $5 million one-off cars, The Post has learned.

The upcoming “immersive brand experience” in the former Phillips auction house at 450 Park Ave. on the corner of West 57th St. will show off its tricked-out rides, which sell for a minimum of $200,000 for a Vantage roadster or its new DBX SUV to upwards of $3.5 million for its Valkyrie hybrid.

A view of the Aston Martin Victor.

The Aston Martin Valkyrie Spider is seen on display.

The retro Victor, a 70’s style muscle car, designed by its James Bond-inspired Q division, sold last year for a reported $5 million and revs its V12 engine with 760 hp. under the hood.

Its limited edition DB5, which sold at pricing starting at $3.7 million, was a replica of Bond’s ride in “Goldfinger” and featured revolving license plates, pop-up machine guns with lights and noise (but no projectiles) and battering rams perfect for getting through city gridlock.

“Aston Martin looks forward to revealing more about its exciting plans and its ambition to create a truly mesmerizing luxury experience for our customers in one of the most prominent corners of Midtown Manhattan,” spokesman Paul Garbett said, noting, “This is all very preliminary.

Founded in 1913, company leadership has focused on growing its US market since Canadian billionaire Lawrence Stroll invested in 2020 and righted its financial ship that was losing millions even before the pandemic.