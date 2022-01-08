NFL Week 18 Pick 'Em: Who's trying and who's not?

The final week is always difficult since motivation and starters sitting out are all factors in ways they aren’t in any other week. Week 17 was a great one for picks. Following it up with a strong Week 18 could make the final records look like much less of a disaster.

Every game straight up

Chiefs at Broncos

Cowboys at Eagles

Packers at Lions

Washington at Giants

Bengals at Browns

Colts at Jaguars

Bears at Vikings

Titans at Texans

Steelers at Ravens

49ers at Rams

Panthers at Buccaneers

Patriots at Dolphins

Jets at Bills

Seahawks at Cardinals

Saints at Falcons

Chargers at Raiders

Last week: 12-4

Season: 159-96-1

Picks against the spread

Lions (+3.5) vs. Packers

Green Bay is coasting and the Lions don’t seem like a squad that’ll just lie down.

Titans (-10.5) at Texans

Desperation matters, plus Tennessee is gunning for the No. 1 seed where they’d get an extra week off to make sure Derrick Henry is ready for the playoffs. They should trounce Houston.

Patriots (-5.5) at Dolphins

This one comes down to the visiting team having something to play for with the AFC East crown and a possible No. 1 seed on the line.

Washington (-6.5) at Giants

New York is 0-5 in their list five games against the spread.

Saints (-3.5) at Falcons

New Orleans needs a win and the Falcons are neither good nor playing for anything.

Last week: 4-0

Season: 28-34

Over/Unders

Chiefs at Broncos, under 44.5

Division game, in the winter, in Denver. Kansas City’s offense has been better of late, but this has a lot of signs that say it’ll be a lower-scoring game.

Washington at Giants, under 37.5

The Giants don’t score touchdowns. Their games have gone under in eight of the last 10. Since Week 12 they’ve scored 49 points.

Bengals at Browns, over 37.5

Two backup QBs are starting here, but both of them are capable players. A 21-17 final isn’t an outrageous outcome.

Last week: 2-1

Season: 25-31

Lock of the week

Rams (-210) vs. 49ers

The 49ers have the Rams’ number a little bit, but their issues in the secondary might make scoring too easy for Los Angeles.

Last week: 0-1

Season: 7-10

Upset of the week

Lions (+140) vs. Packers

The Lions might come out and play this one like it’s the Super Bowl.

Last week: 0-1

Season: 6-11