NFL

49ers activate CB Emmanuel Moseley, FS Jimmie Ward and CB K'Waun Williams

By Kyle Madson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UJfJv_0dgXDMUS00

The 49ers on Saturday made some crucial roster moves that shore up their secondary in the season finale vs. the Rams. There’s also an intriguing move they didn’t make.

Quarterback Nate Sudfeld being elevated to the active roster was not among the slew of roster moves, which means QB Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance are the only QBs on the active roster, which points toward Garoppolo being available Sunday.

Based on how this season has gone, we can expect Garoppolo to start, but whether Lance sees any action with Garoppolo nursing a torn ligament in the thumb on his throwing hand is still a question mark.

Here are the rest of the moves:

Activated from Injured Reserve

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IL5hT_0dgXDMUS00
(AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

CB Emmanuel Moseley

Moseley has been on IR since suffering a high ankle sprain in Week 13 against the Seahawks. He’s San Francisco’s top outside cornerback by a significant margin, so having him back against Cooper Kupp, Odell Beckham Jr., and Co. will be a huge boost for the 49ers’ secondary.

Activated off COVID-19 list

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GtXXq_0dgXDMUS00
Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

FS Jimmie Ward

CB K’Waun Williams

CB Dontae Johnson

This is massive for San Francisco. Ward is one of their most important defenders, and Williams is perhaps their best pound-for-pound cornerback. Johnson can play inside and out, and figures to be the first reserve off the bench if Moseley or Ambry Thomas struggle.

Rookie CB Deommodore Lenoir is the only defensive back still on the COVID-19 list. Thomas was activated Friday.

Elevated from practice squad

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G0Gzp_0dgXDMUS00
(Photo by Daniel Shirey/Getty Images)

CB Darqueze Dennard

LB Mark Nzeocha

The 49ers may wind up sitting Josh Norman since Dennard can play special teams and Norman appears to have fallen behind Dontae Johnson on the depth chart. Nzeocha also returned to the team last week and they had their best week of special teams in a long while.

COVID-19 replacement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Igsdl_0dgXDMUS00
(AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

LB Curtis Robinson

Robinson will contribute on special teams and fill the roster spot vacated by Lenoir, who’s still on the COVID-19 list.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

