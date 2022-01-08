WVU men's basketball tops K-State in comeback victory

If its last two games — both against conference opponents — will serve as any indication, Penn men’s basketball is a whole lot better than its record suggests. After breaking its six-game losing streak in its first Ivy League matchup against Brown, Penn (5-10, 2-0) was looking to keep its conference record undefeated, and it did just that in a 79-65 win in the Palestra against Cornell (9-4, 1-1). The team’s six-game losing streak, however, was not as bad a sign as some might have expected, given the team’s extremely tough strength of schedule, COVID-19 issues, and injuries. As 12 different — mostly inexperienced — Quakers shuffled through the starting lineup against strong teams, head coach Steve Donahue saw the struggles early on as granting his team a level of experience which translated into the kind of success it saw tonight.

