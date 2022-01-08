ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

WVU men's basketball tops K-State in comeback victory

By KRISTOFER PLONA
wchstv.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WCHS) — The West Virginia University Mountaineers men's basketball team enjoyed its first Big 12 victory of the season, defeating the Kansas State Wildcats, 71-68. The Wildcats traveled to Morgantown without several key players or their head coach Bruce Weber due to coronavirus protocols. The game was nearly postponed...

wchstv.com

