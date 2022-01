DEVON, PA — Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZYNE) has provided program updates for Fragile X syndrome (FXS), autism spectrum disorder (ASD), 22q11.2 deletion syndrome (22q) and developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE). In addition to the continued clinical development of Zygel in FXS, the Company plans to focus on the development of Zygel in ASD and 22q. Based on Company research and strategic prioritization, the decision has been made to not move forward in DEE at this time.

