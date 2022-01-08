ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buying Cars

The most popular new and used cars in 2021

By iSeeCars, Nexstar Media Wire
WNCT
WNCT
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uQw0Y_0dgXCbmi00

( iSeeCars ) – Pickup trucks are the most popular vehicles for both used and new car shoppers in most of the country, according to a new analysis by car search engine iSeeCars.com.

The study looked at over 17.4 million vehicle sales in 2021 to determine the most popular used and new cars across the United States nationally, by metro area, and by state.

“While inventory constraints from the microchip shortage led to decreased sales volume for many popular vehicles compared to previous years, the most popular vehicles remained consistent when compared with 2020,” said iSeeCars Executive Analyst, Karl Brauer. “This is because automakers were able to prioritize the production of their most profitable vehicles over their slower sellers.”

Most Popular Used Cars in America

iSeeCars conducted an analysis of the most popular used cars across the country, which include four SUVs, three pickup trucks, and three sedans. These 10 best-selling used cars made up 21.3 percent of all used car sales for 2021.

Most Popular Used Vehicles in the United States- iSeeCars Study
Rank Vehicle % Share of Total Used Car Sales
1 Ford F-150 3.6%
2 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2.6%
3 Ram Pickup 1500 2.4%
4 Honda Civic 2.0%
5 Nissan Rogue 1.9%
6 Toyota Camry 1.9%
7 Chevrolet Equinox 1.9%
8 Ford Escape 1.7%
9 Toyota RAV4 1.7%
10 Honda Accord 1.6%

The most popular used car is the Ford F-150, which is followed by two additional American full-size pickup trucks: the second-ranked Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and the Ram Pickup 1500. “The Ford F-150 has been America’s undisputed best-selling new vehicle for over 40 years, and its popularity among new cars makes it popular in the used car market as well,” said Brauer. “The limited inventory of new pickup trucks led many consumers to purchase them used, and despite pickup trucks being among the top sellers, demand still exceeded supply, leading to dramatic increases in used car prices .”

Four compact SUVs make the list including the fifth-ranked Nissan Rogue, the seventh-ranked Chevrolet Equinox, the eighth-ranked Ford Escape, and the ninth-ranked Toyota RAV4. “Compact SUVs are popular among used car buyers due to their versatility and value, especially as many consumers abandon the sedan segment,” said Brauer. “Because they have been a rapidly growing segment among new car buyers for so long, there are plenty of these small crossovers available in the used car market.”

Rounding out the list are three passenger cars, including the fourth-ranked Honda Civic, the sixth-ranked Toyota Camry, and the tenth-ranked Honda Accord. “These sedans are high-volume sellers among new cars, which makes them popular used cars as well,” said Brauer. “Used car prices increased across all segments, so some buyers who were interested in SUVs may have purchased one of these reliable and more affordable vehicles instead.”

Most Popular New Cars in America

The most popular new cars in the United States include four pickup trucks, four compact SUVs, and two sedans. Seven out of ten vehicles on the list also made the list of the most popular new cars. Collectively, these top 10 best-selling vehicles made up 20.4 percent of all new car sales in 2021.

Most Popular New Cars in the United States- iSeeCars Study
Rank Vehicle % Share of Total New Car Sales
1 Ford F-150 3.0%
2 Ram Pickup 1500 2.3%
3 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2.2%
4 Honda CR-V 2.2%
5 Toyota RAV4 1.9%
6 Honda Civic 1.9%
7 Toyota Camry 1.9%
8 Toyota Tacoma 1.8%
9 Toyota Highlander 1.6%
10 Hyundai Tucson 1.6%

The Ford F-150 is the most popular new vehicle in 2021, followed by three additional pickup trucks: the second-ranked Ram Pickup 1500, the third-ranked Chevrolet Silverado 1500, and the eighth-ranked Toyota Tacoma. “Despite a 15.7 percent decrease in sales volume in 2021 over 2020 due to production limitations from the microchip shortage, the redesigned Ford F-150 continued its forty-year reign as the best-selling new vehicle in the United States due to its utility and wide range of customizable options, including an all-new hybrid version,” said Brauer. “Both the Ram 1500 and the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 outsold the Ford F-150 in the second quarter of 2021, and the Toyota Tacoma maintains its position as the best-selling midsize pickup truck, showing that the popularity of pickup trucks endured despite their limited inventory.”

Three compact SUVs make the list, including the fourth-ranked Honda CR-V, the fifth-ranked Toyota RAV4, and the tenth-ranked Hyundai Tucson. “These compact SUVs are all reliable and affordable vehicles that stand out among their competition in this competitive segment,” said Brauer.

The ninth-ranked Toyota Highlander stands out as the only midsize SUV on the list. “Despite Toyota’s ongoing inventory shortages, the Highlander saw record sales growth, including having its best-ever year-to-date sales through the third quarter of 2021,” said Brauer.

Rounding out the list are the sixth-ranked compact Honda Civic and the seventh-ranked midsize Toyota Camry. “The Honda Civic and the Toyota Camry have been among the best-selling cars in America for decades,” said Brauer. “These passenger cars have excellent long-term reliability, which is why they remain popular even as the popularity of the sedan segment declines.”

Most Popular New and Used Cars by City

iSeeCars analyzed the most popular new and used vehicles in the top 50 most populous metro areas.

Most Popular New and Used Car in Top 50 Most Populous Metro Areas
City Most Popular New Car % Share of Total Metro Area New Car Sales Most Popular Used Car % Share of Total Metro Area Used Car Sales
Albuquerque-Santa Fe, NM Ford F-150 4.8% Ford F-150 4.6%
Atlanta, GA Toyota Camry 4.0% Ford F-150 3.2%
Austin, TX Ford F-150 5.2% Ford F-150 4.2%
Baltimore, MD Honda CR-V 3.4% Honda Accord 2.4%
Birmingham, AL Toyota Camry 6.1% Ford F-150 3.6%
Boston, MA-Manchester, NH Honda CR-V 3.0% Toyota RAV4 3.6%
Charlotte, NC Chevrolet Silverado 1500 3.3% Ford F-150 3.2%
Chicago, IL Hyundai Tucson 2.7% Chevrolet Equinox 2.5%
Cincinnati, OH Ford F-150 3.0% Chevrolet Equinox 3.4%
Cleveland-Akron (Canton), OH Ram Pickup 1500 5.9% Ford F-150 3.2%
Columbus, OH Honda CR-V 4.1% Honda Civic 3.7%
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX Ford F-150 6.3% Ford F-150 3.1%
Denver, CO Ford F-150 4.0% Ford F-150 3.9%
Detroit, MI Chevrolet Blazer 4.6% Chevrolet Equinox 5.6%
Grand Rapids-Kalamazoo, MI Ford F-150 5.0% Chevrolet Equinox 5.4%
Greensboro-Winston Salem, NC Ram Pickup 1500 4.7% Chevrolet Silverado 1500 3.7%
Greenville-Spartanburg, SC Honda CR-V 3.5% Ford F-150 3.8%
Harrisburg-Lancaster-York, PA Honda CR-V 3.8% Ford F-150 4.6%
Hartford & New Haven, CT Honda CR-V 3.4% Nissan Rogue 3.8%
Houston, TX Ford F-150 5.1% Ford F-150 4.1%
Indianapolis, IN Chevrolet Silverado 1500 3.2% Chevrolet Equinox 3.7%
Jacksonville, FL Toyota RAV4 3.6% Ford F-150 3.6%
Kansas City, MO Ford F-150 3.7% Ford F-150 5.2%
Las Vegas, NV Ram Pickup 1500 2.9% Toyota Camry 2.2%
Los Angeles, CA Honda Civic 4.3% Honda Civic 4.3%
Louisville, KY Ford F-150 3.9% Ford F-150 4.3%
Miami-Ft. Lauderdale, FL Toyota RAV4 3.8% Toyota Corolla 4.1%
Milwaukee, WI Ford F-150 4.6% Ford F-150 4.0%
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN Ford F-150 4.6% Ford F-150 4.9%
Nashville, TN Ford F-150 4.4% Ford F-150 3.7%
New Orleans, LA Ford F-150 4.1% Ford F-150 3.3%
New York, NY Honda CR-V 2.7% Nissan Rogue 3.4%
Norfolk-Portsmouth-Newport News,VA Ram Pickup 1500 3.4% Ford F-150 2.8%
Oklahoma City, OK Ford F-150 5.0% Ford F-150 6.6%
Orlando-Daytona Beach, FL Toyota RAV4 3.2% Ford F-150 3.1%
Philadelphia, PA Honda CR-V 3.0% Nissan Rogue 2.4%
Phoenix, AZ Toyota Tacoma 3.1% Ford F-150 2.6%
Pittsburgh, PA Toyota Tacoma 3.1% Ford F-150 3.7%
Portland, OR Subaru Outback 3.4% Ford F-150 3.1%
Raleigh-Durham (Fayetteville), NC Toyota Camry 3.3% Ford F-150 2.8%
Sacramento-Stockton-Modesto, CA Honda Civic 3.8% Honda Civic 3.6%
Salt Lake City, UT Ford F-150 4.6% Ford F-150 6.2%
San Antonio, TX Ford F-150 5.7% Ford F-150 4.5%
San Diego, CA Honda Civic 4.9% Honda Civic 3.8%
San Francisco-Oakland-San Jose, CA Toyota Tacoma 2.9% Honda Civic 3.3%
Seattle-Tacoma, WA Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2.8% Ford F-150 3.9%
St. Louis, MO Chevrolet Silverado 1500 5.4% Ford F-150 4.7%
Tampa-St Petersburg (Sarasota), FL Ford F-150 4.2% Ford F-150 3.4%
Washington, DC (Hagerstown, MD) Toyota RAV4 2.5% Honda Civic 2.7%
West Palm Beach-Ft. Pierce, FL Toyota Camry 3.6% Toyota Camry 2.7%

The Ford F-150 is the best-selling used car in 30 of the top 50 metro areas and the best-selling new car in 17. “While pickup trucks are commonly known as work vehicles, they have evolved to become popular family haulers as well, thanks to their abundant cargo room and safety features,” said Brauer.

From a geographical perspective,  the second most popular vehicle among American used car buyers is the Honda Civic, which is the most popular vehicle in six metro areas, while the second most popular new vehicle is the Honda-CR-V in seven. “While the overall popularity of sedans is declining, popular sedans like the Honda Civic remain in high demand in areas of the country with more temperate climates, where all-wheel drive isn’t necessary,” said Brauer. “The compact, yet spacious Honda CR-V is a versatile vehicle that appeals to shoppers buying SUVs for the first time, as well as those who want a family vehicle and don’t require a large SUV.”

Most Popular New and Used Cars By State

iSeeCars also identified the most popular new and used vehicles by state.

Most Popular New and Used Cars by State
State Most Popular New Car % Share of Total State New Car Sales Most Popular Used Car % Share of Total State Used Car Sales
Alabama Toyota Camry 5.4% Ford F-150 4.4%
Alaska Ram Pickup 1500 7.0% Ford F-150 5.8%
Arizona Ram Pickup 1500 3.1% Ford F-150 2.6%
Arkansas GMC Sierra 1500 5.4% Ford F-150 4.3%
California Honda Civic 3.9% Honda Civic 3.9%
Colorado Ford F-150 4.1% Ford F-150 4.0%
Connecticut Honda CR-V 3.2% Nissan Rogue 3.4%
Delaware Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2.8% Ford F-150 2.7%
Florida Toyota Rav4 3.3% Toyota Corolla 2.9%
Georgia Ford F-150 4.3% Ford F-150 3.8%
Hawaii Nissan Frontier 4.1% Toyota Tacoma 5.2%
Idaho Ford F-150 6.7% Ford F-150 7.9%
Illinois Hyundai Tucson 2.5% Ford F-150 3.0%
Indiana Chevrolet Silverado 1500 3.2% Chevrolet Equinox 3.7%
Iowa Ford F-150 4.7% Ford F-150 5.7%
Kansas Ford F-150 5.1% Ford F-150 5.6%
Kentucky Ram Pickup 1500 4.2% Ford F-150 4.3%
Louisiana Ford F-150 5.2% Ford F-150 5.5%
Maine Ford F-150 6.0% Ford F-150 5.6%
Maryland Honda CR-V 3.1% Honda Civic 2.5%
Massachusetts Toyota RAV4 3.2% Toyota RAV4 3.8%
Michigan Ram Pickup 1500 4.7% Chevrolet Equinox 6.5%
Minnesota Ford F-150 4.6% Ford F-150 5.1%
Mississippi Ford F-150 4.9% Ford F-150 4.7%
Missouri Chevrolet Silverado 1500 3.8% Ford F-150 4.5%
Montana Ford F-150 7.7% Ford F-150 8.3%
Nebraska Ford F-150 5.0% Ford F-150 5.5%
Nevada Ram Pickup 1500 2.8% Ford F-150 2.2%
New Hampshire Toyota Tacoma 2.9% Ford F-150 3.4%
New Jersey Honda CR-V 2.9% Honda Civic 3.2%
New Mexico Ford F-150 4.6% Ford F-150 4.5%
New York Honda CR-V 2.6% Nissan Rogue 3.4%
North Carolina Toyota Camry 3.2% Ford F-150 3.2%
North Dakota Ford F-150 6.4% Ford F-150 7.6%
Ohio Ram Pickup 1500 4.1% Ford F-150 3.6%
Oklahoma Ford F-150 5.5% Ford F-150 6.3%
Oregon Toyota Tacoma 3.0% Ford F-150 3.7%
Pennsylvania Honda CR-V 3.1% Ford F-150 3.4%
Rhode Island Toyota Highlander 4.1% Jeep Grand Cherokee 2.7%
South Carolina Toyota RAV4 3.5% Ford F-150 3.7%
South Dakota Ford F-150 6.8% Ford F-150 8.5%
Tennessee Ford F-150 3.3% Ford F-150 4.0%
Texas Ford F-150 5.5% Ford F-150 4.1%
Utah Ford F-150 4.6% Ford F-150 6.2%
Vermont Subaru Crosstrek 4.9% Toyota RAV4 4.7%
Virginia Honda CR-V 2.7% Ford F-150 3.2%
Washington Toyota Tacoma 2.8% Ford F-150 4.4%
West Virginia Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4.3% Ford F-150 5.9%
Wisconsin Ford F-150 5.2% Ford F-150 5.8%
Wyoming Ford F-150 6.3% Ford F-150 8.8%

The Ford F-150 is the best-selling new vehicle in 20 states and the best-selling used vehicle in 38 states, echoing national and metro area trends. The Ram Pickup 1500 is the best-selling new vehicle in the second-most states with six. Other pickups to make the best-selling vehicle by state list include the Chevrolet Silverado 1500, the Toyota Tacoma, the GMC Sierra 1500, and the Nissan Frontier. Collectively, pickup trucks account for the best-selling new vehicle in 35 of 50 states.

Methodology

iSeeCars.com analyzed over 9.8 million used car sales from the last five model years (2016-2020) and over 7.6 million new car sales in 2021. Each model’s share of used car sales and new car sales was calculated nationally, as well as within each metro area and state. Heavy-duty automotive vehicles were excluded from the analysis.

More from iSeeCars.com:

About iSeeCars.com

iSeeCars.com is a car search engine that helps shoppers find the best car deals by providing key insights and valuable resources, like the iSeeCars free VIN check and Best Cars rankings. iSeeCars.com has saved users over $318 million so far by applying big data analytics powered by over 25 billion (and growing) data points and using proprietary algorithms to objectively analyze, score and rank millions of new cars and used cars.

This article, Most Popular New and Used Cars in 2021 , originally appeared on iSeeCars.com.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Car Americans Hate the Most

The demand for cars this year has been extraordinary. However, not all new car owners have been equally happy with their purchase. According to a recently released study that measured the excitement of owners with their new cars, the car Americans hate the most is Chrysler.  The high demand for cars this year could be […]
BUYING CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Compact Cars#New Cars#Ford F 150#Used Cars#Small Cars#Vehicles#Iseecars Com#Chevrolet#Honda#Nissan#American
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Least Reliable Car in America

Car sales in the United States have hit an unusual patch. Demand is at high levels, likely because people could not get to dealers early on during the COVID-19 pandemic. On the other hand, a tremendous shortage of the semiconductors used in car electronics, navigation, and entertainment systems has caused large manufacturers to close assembly […]
BUYING CARS
247wallst.com

This Is the Worst Car Brand in America

Car brand ratings are a major anchor of many research firms and media. These include significant studies from U.S. News, Consumer Reports, Edmunds, Motor Trend, Car and Driver and J.D. Power. The most recent comprehensive study of car brands comes from the American Customer Satisfaction Index, one of the most widely respected research firms in the country.
CARS
Motorious

How The Government Canceled Classic Muscle Cars

There’s a crusade right now against American muscle cars and the V8 engines which power them. Those who seek to kill off such performance vehicles have enshrouded their movement in the aura of progress, but I’m about to show you how this was done before, proving it’s hardly a new or “progressive” movement.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Buying Cars
CNET

All the cars and trucks being discontinued for 2022

In saying goodbye to 2021, we must also bid farewell to a number of cars and trucks. Whether it's because new versions are on the horizon, or because they simply weren't selling, there are a whole bunch of vehicles that will leave the automotive landscape next year. Here are some of the most notable departures.
CARS
Autoblog

Best new cars under $30,000

Perhaps it shouldn't come as a surprise that the best cars for under $30,000 (and SUVs and a truck!) aren't so different from those you can pick up for $5,000 less. No question, they'll be coming with a greater amount of equipment and possibly power, but their place as an excellent choice remains. Actually, they should only get better. As such, you'll be seeing many of the same cars, SUVs and truck from our under $25,000 list making appearances here as well, but the field of possibilities really expands when talking about a ceiling of $30,000.
BUYING CARS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Car That Dealers Overcharge for the Most

Car demand in the United States is at extraordinary levels. Unfortunately, car supply is extremely low. A primary reason the appetite for new cars is so high is the pent-up demand from the COVID-19 pandemic, when many people could not go to dealers at all.  People who wanted to buy 2021 models found themselves out […]
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

2024 Ram 1500 EV Will Be Worth The Wait

This was a big week for General Motors. Despite its decision to drop out of the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show (CES), GM's online-only reveals were hugely successful, specifically the Chevrolet Silverado EV, due in 2023. Ford also had a big week following the announcement of doubling F-150 Lightning production to meet surging demand. America is ready for fully electric pickup trucks. But what's the status regarding Detroit's third major truck maker and its truck? The Ram 1500 EV, according to Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares remains on schedule to launch in 2024.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

The Most Popular MotorTrend Car, Truck, and SUV Reviews of the Year

Car reviews, tests, and comparisons are the beating soul of MotorTrend. Hands-on experience with every vehicle on the market informs everything we do, whether it's news, industry analysis, or, well, more vehicle reviews. As we turn the clock to 2022, here's a look at which car, truck, and SUV reviews we published in 2021 were the most popular—and for a glimpse of the future, take note how many new electric vehicles are mixed in with the well-known nameplates.
CARS
Dearborn Press & Guide

Ford announces vehicle-to-vehicle charging on new F-150 Lightning, Hybrid models

Usually when someone asks you to top them off, they’re holding a cool beverage in hand looking for a refill. But with the all-electric F-150 Lightning, customers can take service to another level by “sharing” miles with other electric vehicles – those built by Ford and other manufacturers – giving people additional range through vehicle-to-vehicle charging.
CARS
Top Speed

TopSpeed’s Most Popular American Sports | Pony Cars Of 2021

Despite 2021 being a fairly challenging year for the entire auto industry as a whole, we still managed to see some fairly phenomenal cars throughout the year. The muscle car scene was no different. Our numbers tell us that these were some of the cars that you, i.e our readers enjoyed reading the most in 2021.
CARS
WNCT

WNCT

11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy