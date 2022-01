Kansas men’s basketball coach Bill Self did not expect his team’s eight-game winning streak to continue indefinitely. “First of all, we were not going to go 18-0 in our league. We were probably not going to go 17-1. I’d like to think we would, but that’s not the type of league that we play in,” Self said after No. 25-ranked Texas Tech’s 75-67 victory over No. 6 KU on Saturday afternoon at United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 12 HOURS AGO