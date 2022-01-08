ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

‘Duck Dynasty’ star says she caught flurona

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
WNCT
WNCT
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xCpkS_0dgXBnLD00

(NEXSTAR) — While flurona may not sound like a real word, it is: Flurona is when a patient is experiencing the flu and COVID-19 at the same time.

Israel confirmed its first case of flurona last month. Since then, health officials throughout the U.S. have been reporting cases of the disease . The World Health Organization says co-infections are not unusual when there is an intense transmission of pathogens in communities, such as COVID-19 and flu.

One reality TV star, Sadie Robertson from A&E’s “Duck Dynasty,” recently revealed she has gotten flurona.

In the caption of a Friday Instagram post , Robertson explained 2022 “started off by me getting flurona.” This comes just a few months after Robertson’s daughter Honey, born in May 2021, was hospitalized with Respiratory Syncytial Virus, or RSV.

Here are the symptoms of flurona and how to tell if you have it

To make matters worse, Robertson says their home has been invaded by rats.

“It’s day 4 of not being able to get them and being out of our house. It’s disgusting,” she writes. “And we are exhausted from getting over sickness and being out of our home.”

Flurona, while just entering our vocabularies this year, has likely been around for some time. A man in New York tested positive for the flu and COVID-19 at the same time in late February 2020, The Atlantic reports .

Duck Dynasty stars Willie and Korie Robertson talk raising biracial son, new Facebook Watch venture on ‘Banfield’

Many of the symptoms of the flu and COVID-19 are similar. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, both viruses can cause a fever, coughing, sore throat, runny nose, muscle or body aches, headaches, fatigue, and nausea or vomiting.

Because of their overlapping symptoms, testing is needed to determine if you are experiencing flurona. The CDC explains there are a number of tests available to detect the flu. Among them is swab testing of your throat or nose, similar to current COVID-19 testing methods.

“They did two swabs. They tested the left nostril for flu and they tested the right nostril for COVID,” Alisha Johnson explained to Nexstar’s WSPA after learning she had flurona.

Sinéad O’Connor reveals son, 17, has died after going missing

While COVID-19 testing is widely accessible, you may need to speak with your doctor to be tested for influenza.

Doctors recommend getting vaccinated against both the flu and COVID-19 to prevent severe illness.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Jason Hitch death: Unvaccinated 90 Day Fiancé star dies of Covid aged 45

Former 90 Day Fiancé star Jason Hitch has died of Covid-19 complications. He was 45 years old. The reality TV star was unvaccinated and died in a Florida hospital, where his family was by his side during his last moments, his sister Shannon said. She also revealed to TMZ that Hitch had no pre-existing medical conditions.“We are saddened to hear about the passing of Jason Hitch and send our sincere condolences to his family and friends at this time,” TLC said in a statement.Hitch appeared on season 2 of the TLC show in 2014 where he met and later...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sinéad O'connor
Person
Korie Robertson
Person
Sadie Robertson
Popculture

Reality TV Stars Welcome Baby After Breaking Up

Hayley Love is officially a mom! The Farmer Wants a Wife alum welcomed her first child, a daughter named Daisy, with her co-star and ex-boyfriend Will Dwyer. Love shared the exciting news of little Daisy's birth in a Friday, Dec. 10, revealing that her bundle of joy made her arrival on Tuesday, Dec. 7 at 10:03 p.m. weighing 3.6kgs (7.9lbs). "I can't believe you are mine, my little best friend," she gushed.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Duck Dynasty' Star Sadie Robertson Contracts COVID-19 and the Flu

Duck Dynasty star Sadie Robertson is not only dealing with a bout of COVID-19, but she's also navigating the flu. According to PEOPLE, Robertson revealed that she contracted "flurona," which is a combination of COVID-19 and the flu. Unfortunately, that's not the only issue that she's dealing with. The reality star also shared that while she's dealing with these illnesses, her home has been invaded by rats.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Outsider.com

‘Duck Dynasty’: Korie Robertson and Family Pose for Christmas Portrait

The “Duck Dynasty” family posts for a Christmas group photo. There are too many cute babies in one picture. The holidays are the perfect time to snap some new family pictures. “Duck Dynasty” star Korie Robertson is doing just that. In her latest Instagram post, Robertson shares an image with the entire family! Fans can see some familiar “Duck Dynasty” favorites, as well as some cute new baby faces too.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Outsider.com

‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Sadie Robertson Reveals All the Small Moments She’s Thankful For

In the early hours of New Year’s Day, Duck Dynasty star Sadie Robertson Huff posted a heartfelt message about the moments in 2021 she’s thankful for. Robertson has had quite the eventful year that included some major milestones in her life. The 24-year-old continues to expand her career through her podcast, social media presence, and faith-based teachings. Yet her biggest milestone was becoming a mom in 2021. She and her husband, Christian Huff, welcomed their first child to the world in May of last year.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Duck Dynasty#Influenza#Cdc#Flu Symptoms#A E#Biracial#Facebook Watch#Banfield
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb inundated with prayers after shock health diagnosis

Hoda Kotb has been inundated with prayers and well wishes after she shared a surprising health update with her co-stars on Thursday. The Today star revealed that she has tested positive for COVID-19, despite being vaccinated and having recently received her booster shot. She made the announcement to her co-anchors from her home, where she is currently isolating.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Flu
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
Outsider.com

‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Willie Robertson Shares a ‘Powerful’ Message

If you know anything about Duck Dynasty’s Willie Robertson, you know that he holds two things very close to his heart — faith and family. Everyone knows Willie Robertson for his ZZ Top beard and his good-old-boy personality. Robertson is a successful TV personality, businessman, and author as well. He starred on the A&E reality show Duck Dynasty from 2012 until 2017 and currently lives in his home state of Louisiana with his wife Korie Robertson. The happy couple shares children John Luke, Sadie, Will, Rowdy, Bella, and Rebecca.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

The Bachelorette Alum Blake Horstmann Is Dating Giannina Gibelli From Love Is Blind After Filming A New Show Together

We love a romantic reality TV crossover. Even one as chaotic as this, maybe. There has been rumors of a budding romance between The Bachelorette contestant Blake Horstmann and Love Is Blind super star Giannina “Gigi” Gibelli. The two are reported to have met on the set of a new reality show. The new show will feature stars from around the […] The post The Bachelorette Alum Blake Horstmann Is Dating Giannina Gibelli From Love Is Blind After Filming A New Show Together appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

Rebel Wilson enjoys girls' night with lookalike sisters – see rare family photo

Rebel Wilson is getting into the holiday spirit with her loved ones, and delighted fans on Christmas Eve when she shared a rare family photo. The 41-year-old star looked the picture of happiness as she joined sisters Annachi and Liberty for a "girls' night" complete with matching Christmas pyjamas. The trio sat on a large white couch, smiling for the camera - and the family resemblance was plain to see! Rocking identical red plaid pajamas with black T-shirts, the trio showcased their identical beaming smiles.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
WNCT

WNCT

11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy